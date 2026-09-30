Film Room: How Zach Allen Turned the Tide vs. Rams

Everybody is still raving about the Denver Broncos recovering from a 16-0 halftime deficit to stun the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night with a 30-26 victory.

It took everything the Broncos had — a historic performance from Talanoa Hufanga , another series of late-game heroics from Bo Nix and the offense, and an electric home-field advantage — to knock off the NFC's Super Bowl favorites.

But nobody is talking about Zach Allen. This should be nothing new, either.

Allen has been on the outside of the discussion among Denver’s defensive playmakers for a few seasons now, despite his production and accolades. Pat Surtain II has already won Defensive Player of the Year, and Nik Bonitto is one of the best edge rushers in the league. They get a lot of attention, and understandably so.

What doesn’t make sense is how little attention Allen gets on a national stage as one of the best interior defensive linemen in the game. He was a one-man wrecking crew against the Rams.

Despite a nondescript start, Allen led the team with seven total pressures, three quarterback hits, and a sack. What he did in the second half should be plastered across the media landscape, as he spearheaded a pressure package that got to and rattled Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford at will.

Here’s how it looked.

Second Quarter | 7:36

Zach Allen's hand technique is so fun to watch. pic.twitter.com/RcXHfqvqlZ — Lance Sanderson (@LanceS_MHH) September 28, 2026

Allen isn’t flashy as a pass rusher. He doesn’t use spin or counter moves or play with a ridiculous amount of power. But his technical refinement and closing speed are fascinating to watch.

It took a while to figure things out against the Rams, but Allen used his active hands to keep blockers at bay and started to pry things open in the second quarter. On this play, watch him control Kevin Dotson’s hands and swipe them away to open up the rushing lane. It’s fast, incredibly technical, and lethal.

This was the start of a string of terror that would last for over 25 minutes of game time.

Second Quarter | 0:40

Watch Allen draw Avila down and open up the blitz lane for Singleton. pic.twitter.com/HY7hWQKNuM — Lance Sanderson (@LanceS_MHH) September 28, 2026

The Broncos' pass rush was practically non-existent for the majority of the first half, even though Vance Joseph had called several blitz packages to try to get after Stafford. You could feel things starting to change once Allen got that first pressure.

On this delayed blitz, Allen does a great job of occupying Rams guard Steve Avila and opening up a blitz lane for linebacker Alex Singleton. Bonitto explodes off the snap, running left tackle Alaric Jackson across the pocket and exposing Stafford to a massive hit.

Third Quarter | 13:09

3rd down coming out of Halftime. Huge pressure from Allen and Bonitto. pic.twitter.com/VexZuCJiXn — Lance Sanderson (@LanceS_MHH) September 28, 2026

After halftime, Allen took the game over from the trenches. Denver desperately needed the defense to get fast stops because the offense couldn’t get anything going, and Allen was a major factor.

On the Rams’ opening possession of the third quarter, Allen and Bonitto shut the door on 3rd-and-7 to force the Rams' first and only three-and-out.

Allen destroys Avila on this rep with his punch strength and hand technique. Once Bonitto slashes to the inside, Allen beats Avila around the arc and chases Stafford out of the pocket. I’m not sure how Avila wasn’t flagged for holding on this play, but it didn’t matter.

Third Quarter | 6:04

While Denver recaptured the momentum on offense, its defense started putting the Rams' offensive line in a blender. Joseph sent a myriad of blitzes and creative pressure schemes to get after Stafford, and Allen was the straw stirring the drink.

Joseph uses a lot ot “twist” games in his front, and he got Allen going with Malcolm Roach as the lead on this play. Avila does a nice job recognizing the stunt, but Allen’s hand usage is too good here. It may be a late pressure, but again, every hit on the quarterback matters.

Third Quarter | 0:46 | A Wicked Three-Play Stretch

Zach Allen was on fire down the stretch.



This was on three consecutive plays! pic.twitter.com/L0vsGEaGUp — Lance Sanderson (@LanceS_MHH) September 28, 2026

At the end of the third quarter, Allen capped off his dominant performance with one of the most impressive sequences you’ll see from any player in the league. He generated three straight pressures, all in different ways, to blow up the Rams and help force a punt.

On first down, Allen uses his hands to torture right tackle Warren McClendon, making it look too easy en route to a nine-yard sack. He followed that up with ferocious closing speed on another twist with Roach, nearly drawing another holding flag on Avila and blowing up the play in the pocket.

Then, Allen shows his ridiculous motor against Avila in a one-on-one, spinning away at the last second to land another hit on Stafford.

The Takeaway

Zach Allen celebrates a sack. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Allen has been a premier interior pass rusher for a couple of years, and he doesn’t get the attention he deserves outside of Broncos Country. Coming into the season, he had the most quarterback hits of any defender in the NFL over the last two seasons.

Allen's start to 2026 has gone dramatically unnoticed. According to Pro Football Focus, he has the most pressures (15) and the second-most sacks (four) and hits (five) among all interior defensive linemen through three games.

If Allen keeps up this torrid pace, who knows? He could join the Defensive Player of the Year conversation.

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