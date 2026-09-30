Talanoa Hufanga’s Historic Night Earns Him Major NFL Honor

Denver Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

The accolade recognizes Hufanga's big-time performance in the Broncos' 30-26 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football. He finished the game with two interceptions — including a 67-yard pick-six — five tackles (two solo), and a sack.

Hufanga earned a game ball for his Week 3 performance and a Player of the Week award.

That single-game body of work made Hufanga the first player in Broncos history to notch at least one sack, with multiple interceptions, including at least one pick returned for a touchdown. It was a historic night for the veteran safety. Only four NFL safeties before Hufanga had ever pulled that off.

Hufanga is the first Bronco to earn conference recognition this season, and the first Denver safety to do so since Justin Simmons in Week 8 of 2023. Hufanga also became the seventh Broncos safety to be named AFC Defensive Player of the Week in team history, joining Simmons, Kareem Jackson, T.J. Ward, John Lynch, Steve Atwater, and Steve Foley.

Hufanga is the 35th Bronco to receive the award since its NFL inception back in 1984. The last Bronco to earn Player of the Week honors was wide receiver/returner Marvin Mims Jr., back in Week 14 of last season.

Hufanga's Path to Denver

Talanoa Hufanga celebrates a big play. | Ron Chenoy/Imagn Images

A sixth-year pro, Hufanga is in his second season with the Broncos. Originally drafted in the fifth round out of USC by the San Francisco 49ers in 2021, he spent his first four years with the club before hitting free agency last year.

The Broncos signed Hufanga to a three-year, $39 million free-agent deal , and he immediately made his presence felt. He turned in a 100-tackle season, and though he was snubbed in the Pro Bowl voting, he earned second-team All-Pro honors .

Conspicuously absent from Hufanga's body of work last year was a single interception, though he had many opportunities to snag one. In fact, he dropped upwards of 10 would-be interceptions that, had he caught, would have likely put him in the running for Defensive Player of the Year alongside Myles Garrett.

Finally free of the wrist cast and brace, Hufanga spent time working on his hands again this past summer, with an eye on capitalizing on whatever interception opportunities came his way in 2026. His big night against the Rams started off on shaky footing, as he dropped an interception that hit him in the chest plate, but he made up for it with aplomb.

Hufanga's second interception sealed the Broncos' comeback win over the Rams, while the first put a touchdown on the board and ignited Empower Field at Mile High. Here's to hoping that Sunday night's explosion has opened the interception floodgates for the Broncos' safety.

The crazy thing is that Hufanga is only 26 years old. The Broncos have him under contract through the 2027 season. It wouldn't be a surprise if the Broncos seek to extend him next summer.

“The interception for the touchdown was the play, just what that does for you and the play at the very end, he’s been such a consistent performer for us and leader," head coach Sean Payton said on Sunday night. "I love him, I love coaching him.”

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