Latest Ja'Quan McMillian Report is Good News for Broncos' Defense

The Denver Broncos have begun extension talks with cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian.

McMillian's agent, Deryk Gilmore, provided the update to The Denver Gazette 's Chris Tomasson on Wednesday .

“We’ve had good conversations regarding Ja’Quan and his future,’’ Gilmore told The Denver Gazette. “It’s clear the organization values him and appreciates the contributions he’s made to the Broncos both on and off the field.”

In the meantime, the just-turned 26-year-old McMillian is playing on a one-year restricted free-agent tender that will pay him $5.767 million in 2026, representing a massive raise from his previous pay as a former college free agent. McMillian went undrafted out of East Carolina in 2022, but he signed with the Broncos and initially made the practice squad.

By 2023, the Broncos had dealt with injuries to K'Waun Williams, their starting nickel cornerback, which pushed McMillian into the lineup. McMillian never looked back, turning in an excellent Year 2 performance and cementing himself as a defensive lynchpin in Vance Joseph's unit.

Last season, McMillian had his fingerprints on five of Denver's 14 total takeaways, which was crucial, but it only showcases one aspect of his tool kit. Yes, he has a nose for the ball and always has, but he's an excellent cover man, plays physical in the box and near the line of scrimmage, and he's got some savvy when in comes to blitzing off the edge and sacking the quarterback.

The Broncos are far better off with McMillian than they would be without him, although he still doesn't get the respect he deserves around the NFL .

“Ja’Quan has enjoyed his time in Denver, believes in what the organization is building, and would certainly welcome the opportunity to remain a Bronco well into the future,’’ Gilmore told The Denver Gazette. “Out of respect for the process, we’ll keep those discussions (with the Broncos) private, but we look forward to continuing the dialogue when the timing is appropriate.”

The Appropriate Timing

Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) celebrates with cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) after a play during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

When it comes to extensions, Broncos GM George Paton has a tradition of locking up his top-priority players in August. Talks usually ramp up around training camp, which is in late July, and often culminate in an agreement to terms sometime in August.

Time will tell whether McMillian will be the next summertime extension, but the Broncos also have other key players entering a contract year worth watching, including receiver/returner Marvin Mims Jr. and cornerback Riley Moss, among others. Two other starters are entering a contract year, too: left guard Ben Powers and safety Brandon Jones.

Mims is seemingly trying to get things rolling by recently firing his agent and hiring new representation . The first draft pick of the Sean Payton era, Mims is a two-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl returner, and the Broncos are expected to re-sign him. But until it happens, you never know.

Moss is another priority, but with the Broncos preparing for quarterback Bo Nix's mega-extension, which could come as early as 2027, and 2025 first-round pick Jahdae Barron waiting in the wings, it might be difficult to re-sign both he and McMillian. Moss would command top dollar on the open market, and is widely viewed as one of the NFL's best No. 2 cornerbacks in the NFL, despite his penalty issues.

It's not easy playing cornerback in a defense that features Patrick Surtain II on one boundary. The passing targets tend to go anywhere but Surtain's way, which can put undue pressure on the other boundary corner (Moss) and the nickel (McMillian).

The Takeaway

Both Moss and McMillian have overcome the hardship of playing next to Surtain. In a perfect world, the Broncos would want to extend both of them, especially since Moss was a 2023 third-round pick, but it all comes down to the salary cap and the balancing act Nix's next contract will require.

Which cornerback will take precedence when it comes to an extension? It's hard to say, but with talks having already begun, it's good news for McMillian. That's for sure.

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