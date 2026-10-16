OLB Jonathon Cooper's Potential Return A Huge Boon for Broncos Defense

The Denver Broncos have played arguably the best brand of defensive football in the NFL over the last two weeks. And they're about to get even better.

ESPN reported Friday that Broncos starting outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper was removed from the commisioner's exempt list, giving him a chance to return for the team's Week 7 road game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Cooper -- who was arrested twice on domestic violence-related charges over the summer -- is still subject to punishment from the league "at a later date" under the Personal Conduct Policy.

"The Broncos will get a one-week roster exemption for Cooper, who can now return to practice. He could then be added to the 53-man roster at any point over the next week and play Oct. 25 against the Cardinals," ESPN's Jeff Legwold reported.

"His time on the exempt list -- the first six weeks of the regular season -- would count toward any league-mandated suspension in the future. He would, however, if suspended, have to return the weekly game checks he has received because suspensions from the personal conduct policy are without pay."

Cooper has yet to play this season but previously was permitted to attend Broncos team meetings and use the strength-and-conditioning and workout facilities.

The Broncos have primarily split the pass-rushing duties in Cooper's stead, rotating Jonah Elliss and Que Robinson opposite top OLB Nik Bonitto. The three combined for 2.5 sacks amid Thursday night's 17-14 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) before the game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cooper Should Immediately Aid Denver D

Though not considered among the sport's elite edge rushers, Cooper has quietly accumulated 31.5 sacks and 63 quarterback hits across 81 career appearances for the Broncos. He's also regarded as the defense's best run-stopping OLB.

Denver did a marvelous job against the Seattle offense in Week 6, holding the reigning Super Bowl champions to 113 yards on the ground while sacking QB Sam Darnold six times and forcing three turnovers during the overtime win.

"Defensively, we were magnificent. I don’t know how many times we hit the quarterback, we got three takeaways. ... Takeaways were huge," head coach Sean Payton said after the game. "You get a takeaway in overtime like that, that was a difference. Field position, all of that. They were fantastic.”

Cooper's immediate availability would allow the Broncos to insert him back into the starting 11 while allowing Elliss, Robinson, and Dondrea Tillman to come off the bench in situational roles.

Basically, the rich are about to get richer.

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