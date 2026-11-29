The one-game suspension of Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins has been automatically lifted.

After the Broncos' 27-5 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dobbins's suspension was lifted on Saturday.

Head coach Sean Payton suspended Dobbins on Tuesday for " conduct detrimental ." It's safe to assume Dobbins wasn't happy about his role being reduced to just one snap — a career low — against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11, but we don't know what exactly precipitated his team discipline.

Each of the preceding games before Week 11 saw Dobbins post a career-low snap number. Mum's been the word at Broncos HQ on exactly what conduct of his was detrimental, but we know he hasn't been happy with his role being subsumed by rookie running back Jonah Coleman.

Watching the Rookie Rise

Jonah Coleman stiff-arms a Steeler. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In that Week 11 game, where Dobbins received just one snap, Coleman had 62 snaps and carried the ball 24 times for 111 yards and three touchdowns. It earned Coleman the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award .

Against the Steelers on Friday, though, Coleman was bottled up. It was a poor showing by the Broncos' offensive line , to be sure, but the rookie also made some bad decisions as a ball carrier, often bouncing it outside instead of taking what the Steelers' defense was giving him.

Coleman carried the ball 15 times for just 26 yards (1.7 avg), but he was also the Broncos' most-targeted player, catching eight passes on 10 targets for 46 yards. Once again, the rookie was over 20 touches in a game, though his efficiency against an inspired, fired-up Steelers' defense wasn't good.

Roster Moves to Come

Cody Schrader warms up before the Raiders game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Dobbins being reinstated, the Broncos now have one too many players on the 53-man roster. They'll have to cut a player, and it's fair to wonder whether it could be Dobbins.

While Dobbins served his team-enforced suspension, his roster spot was open. The Broncos activated running back Tyler Badie from injured reserve, which took Dobbins's spot.

But the Broncos also placed defensive lineman Sai'vion Jones on IR, allowing them to promote running back Cody Schrader to the active roster after he'd been elevated from the practice squad in the previous three weeks. Schrader rushed seven times for 27 yards in garbage time on Friday, as the Broncos pulled the plug on Coleman halfway through the fourth quarter when the game was officially out of reach.

The Broncos wanted to preserve their star rookie, who took a beating from the Steelers on Friday. Coleman probably feels like a guy who'd been in a roll-over car accident after the Steelers game.

The Takeaway

Dobbins is back, but it remains to be seen what happens next. After the Steelers game on Friday, Payton was asked about Dobbins's status moving forward.

"Yeah, we'll see when that comes," Payton said.

That time is upon the Broncos. For now, they have four running backs on the 53-man roster, plus fullback Adam Prentice. With RJ Harvey also eligible to return from IR this week, the Broncos have some decisions to make.

Some people wondered whether the Dobbins suspension was the Broncos' way of creating a potential off-ramp, should things continue to devolve and they opt to cut him. He's less than halfway through the two-year, $16 million extension the Broncos gave him back in March, but only this season was guaranteed.

It's rare to see a team cut a recently signed free agent, whether it's one of their own, like Dobbins is to the Broncos, or an outside player. It's also unusual to see a well-paid veteran get shown the door in-season, but we've seen several teams rip off the Band-Aid this season, with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa the most recent example , joining Daniel Jones, Aaron Rodgers, and wide receiver Brandon Ayiuk.

The precedent is there, but the Broncos would take what remains of Dobbins's contract on the chin, should they choose to release him. The 27-year-old back wanted to finish his career in Denver when he re-signed, but much has changed since then.

Time will tell, but look for the Broncos to make some roster moves within the next 48 to 72 hours.

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