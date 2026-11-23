Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix played objectively well in Sunday's 38-24 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, completing 19-of-35 passes for 225 yards, one touchdown, and an interception as the team moved to 8-2 on the season.

Box score watchers will see the INT and reflexively assign blame to Nix. When, in reality, the pick came on a Hail Mary attempt to close the first half — a reality the third-year signal-caller "can't stand" and doesn't believe he should be living in.

“That’s the play that’s called and my job is to take a good drop, let them get down there and throw it. Hail Mary interceptions, they suck, to be honest with you. They’re terrible," Nix bemoaned during his postgame press conference. "They put a bad taste in your mouth after a good first half. I think it should be like basketball where if you chuck it from half court, it shouldn’t count. That’s just part of the game. It definitely sucks to throw interceptions. I hate the stat. I can’t stand putting another tally in the stat sheet, but it’s part of it. I’ll take the win column any day.”

For his part, head coach Sean Payton defended his decision to run the Hail Mary over a 67-yard field goal try, which would've given the Broncos a two-possession lead (20-10) heading into the break.

"Yes, that was easy," Payton told reporters. "Those low trajectory kicks. We got a sideline defense, which one or two guys are rushing, which allowed [QB] Bo [Nix] one, two hitch, three hitch. Yes, that was easy. We weren’t kicking that. The ball was moving a little bit better the other direction. So [Special Teams Coordinator Darren] Rizzi will give me the numbers pregame. I’ll write them down. It wasn’t like there was a heavy wind, but maybe the other direction I would’ve considered it. Tonight, that was pretty easy.”

All's well that ends well, however. Though the game at times became a little close for comfort, Denver ultimately never trailed Las Vegas, holding the ball for nearly 34 minutes while racking up 351 total yards of offense, including 133 on the ground.

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) walks on the field after a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Payton Breaks Down Flea-Flicker

Before the Hail Mary went down, Nix found better luck on a different sort of long-ball attempt: a flea-flicker to wide receiver Marvin Mims, which resulted in a 36-yard gain, coming up inches short of the goal line.

The pass, which resulted in a Jonah Coleman touchdown, was a perfectly thrown rainbow where Nix split a pair of coverage defenders. Mims, for his part, also did an excellent job tracking the ball in the air and securing the catch.

After the game, Payton explained how — and why — the play-call came together.

“It seemed like last week, didn’t it? Yes, it was a left hash call," he told reporters. "You just worry about [Raiders DE Maxx] Crosby. I don’t know if he was in the game at the time. There’s a couple [of] plays that, all right, we’ll run if he’s not in. It had something to do with turbo motion and we kind of got a different look than we expected. It was a tremendous throw and catch.

"That wasn’t the look we were planning on getting. That happens a lot. Left hash call though, without [No.] 98 on the field. I can’t recall if he was on the field. I think if he was, we were going to nudge him. It was a one-way call... It doesn’t take long to figure out when all the tight ends go to one side away from Maxx that we’re putting some type of [No.] 98 alert or Maxx alert. There’s so much that goes into just the run planning too of Crosby alert, Maxx alert, whatever the tags are, because he can... I thought our guys up front played well.”

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