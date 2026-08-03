Last Year's Usage Points to Broncos' Most Likely WR3

As Denver Broncos training camp marches on, there is a battle for the No. 3 receiver role behind Courtland Sutton and Jaylen Waddle. The Broncos' options are abundant, with Troy Franklin, Pat Bryant, and Marvin Mims Jr. in the running.

Based on last year, it suggests Franklin will be that guy, since he was the No. 2 receiver. But that may not be accurate. Based on the first week of Broncos camp, Bryant and Franklin were among the biggest winners and losers , which serves as a stock report in the present.

But to fully grasp which of these two may have the most momentum being carried into camp, we must take a look back.

The 2025 Season

In 2025, Franklin had 102 total targets, which is literally twice as many as Bryant had, with the former also having 30 more receptions. It was clear that Bo Nix had some trust in Franklin, stemming from their time together in Denver and at Oregon before that.

Bryant was a rookie last season, and while he proved to be reliable, he still didn't quite make an impact as a receiver for a good stretch of the campaign.

However, 25 of Bryant's 35 total receptions came from Week 11 on, while Franklin had only 23 catches over that span. Franklin also played in two games that Bryant missed with a concussion over that stretch.

In those games Bryant missed, Franklin had 10 of those 23 catches. That's a clear sign that Bryant was already beginning to surpass Franklin on the depth chart late in the season.

When you look at the snap counts between the two, you also get a similar takeaway. While Franklin played 684 snaps and Bryant played 489, the snap counts reinforce the message that the latter was on his way to surpassing the former as the No. 2 receiver.

Bryant hardly saw the field over the first three weeks of the season, with 32 snaps in three games, while Franklin received 135 snaps. Again, Franklin started the season as the No. 2 receiver; that isn’t disputable.

But as the season marched on, he was losing snaps to Bryant. Bryant also quickly pushed veteran Trent Sherfield Sr. off the roster, who was eating into the snaps they had for the rookie.

Now, not counting the playoff games where both receivers suffered injuries and missed time, Bryant played 200 snaps from Week 11 through Week 18, but only in five games, as he again missed two games with injury. He played at least 35 snaps in all five of those games.

As for Franklin in that Week 11 to Week 18 span, he played 225 total snaps, but that came in all seven games Denver played. Without Bryant, obviously there were more snaps available, but Franklin only played 164 snaps in the five games Bryant was able to play in. Franklin's role was cut down, and he wasn’t seeing the field as much.

What Separates Franklin and Bryant

Denver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant (13) handles the ball during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So what's the main difference between these two? Blocking ability.

Bryant, while it wasn’t perfect, quickly proved himself as a reliable blocker in the run game when working in the slot or in the boundary. Sean Payton loves having blocking ability in the slot. Franklin, on the other hand, offers nothing as a blocker.

Denver also added Jaylen Waddle this offseason, who replaces and upgrades everything Franklin brought to the offense. It's been made clear that Franklin is going to see the field less this season as the Broncos focus on becoming hyper-efficient with fewer snaps, while still looking to get an improved rate of big plays from the young and still-growing receiver.

The Takeaway

With all this said, by the season's end, don’t be surprised if Bryant, not Franklin, is the player who sees the third-most snaps at wide receiver. Now, there is one big caveat: the health of not only Bryant, but also the other receivers.

If Waddle gets hurt, look for more usage of Franklin, and as for Bryant, he missed two games late last year with a concussion and missed time in the playoffs with another concussion and a hamstring injury .

Bryant has to stay healthy and available to be the third-highest snap-getter in the room. As long as he does, that should be the outcome, but injuries are always a possibility, so knock on wood in hopes that the Broncos' receiver room can stay healthy this year.

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