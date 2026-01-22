The Denver Broncos were devastated by Bo Nix's season-ending injury. But since that shocking setback, there's been some positivity on the health front in Denver.

Not only did the Broncos designate running back J.K. Dobbins and center Luke Wattenberg — two starters — to return from injured reserve this week, but there's hope yet that rookie wide receiver Pat Bryant will clear concussion protocol in time for Sunday's AFC championship game vs. the New England Patriots at Empower Field at Mile High.

After starting off the week as a limited participant in practice, Bryant was upgraded to full on Thursday. That's a very positive harbinger for his outlook this week, though it stops short of being a full guarantee.

We'll know for sure what Bryant's designation for this game will on Friday when the final injury report drops. As a playmaker in the passing game and one of the Broncos' best blocking wideouts, having the rookie on the field against New England, especially with Jarrett Stidham starting in place of Nix, would be a nice asset.

Bryant suffered a concussion last Saturday in the Broncos' 30-33 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs. He caught three passes on the opening drive, and on that third reception, he suffered the concussion.

Wattenberg's Progress

October 19, 2025: Denver Broncos center Luke Wattenberg (60) makes a line call in the second half of the football game between the Denver Broncos and New York Giants. | Derek Regensburger / IMAGO / Zuma Press Wire

Wattenberg's progress this week is also very encouraging. He started the week as a full participant, and that continued on Thursday. The omens point to him returning to his post as the Broncos' center, snapping the ball to Stidham on Sunday. We'll know for sure, possibly on Friday, although the Broncos may wait until Saturday to officially activate him off IR.

Dobbins has been limited on both practice days. While that makes it harder to divine his trajectory for this championship game, it doesn't remove the possibility of him being activated.

The Broncos could have waited to see if they win on Sunday and advance to the Super Bowl before starting Dobbins' clock. But the team decided to designate him this week, which, for now, I'll hold onto as a good harbinger because the Broncos' rushing attack could use some reinforcements after weeks inconsistency since he suffered that Lisfranc injury in early November.

Offensive tackle Frank Crum (ankle), tight end Lucas Krull (foot), linebacker Drew Sanders (ankle), and safety JL Skinner (quad) have all been full participants in practice this week. Krull and Sanders began practicing with the team last week, working back from the injury lists. The Broncos have yet to activate either.

Alongside Dobbins as limited participants in each practice this week are wide receiver Troy Franklin (hamstring) and center Alex Forsyth (ankle). With Wattenberg back, Forsyth's injury is less urgent, though it would be nice to have him available over Sam Mustipher.

Franklin's hamstring is the last big issue this week. He finished as the Broncos' second leading receiver this season, but he went down early in last week's win over Buffalo.

That gave rise to a huge game from Marvin Mims Jr. If Franklin is unable to go on Sunday vs. the Patriots, and assuming Bryant stays on his current trajectory, look for the Broncos to elevate at least one practice squad receiver on gameday. It would likely be either Michael Bandy or Elijah Moore.

