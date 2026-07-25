The 5 Biggest Camp Battles to Watch for Broncos

The start of Denver Broncos training camp is right around the corner.

While the Broncos brought back the majority of their 2025 roster, they still have some camp battles to resolve a couple of starting jobs and the pecking order at a few positions.

The veterans report to camp on July 28, this coming Tuesday, so let’s break down the camp battles and the major players.

Starting Right Defensive End

Denver Broncos rookie defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim runs a drill at rookie minicamp | Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

With the loss of John Franklin-Myers, the Broncos must find a replacement. Many are putting Malcolm Roach or Eyioma Uwazurike in his spot, largely due to Vance Joseph's recent comments .

Still, third-rounder Tyler Oneydim has a shot, even with the Broncos' track record of not playing rookies unless they absolutely have to. Sai’vion Jones is the last one to factor in, a 2025 third-rounder, but he is more of a situational pass rusher who struggles against the run.

Both Roach and Uwazurike have experience, but they may not have the traits to work outside, and their track record raises concerns about their play at defensive end, as they're both better inside on the line.

Onyedim has the opposite problem with the traits to work at the spot, but not the experience. Whoever wins the starting job, and it could vary from game to game, the Broncos will use a rotation among all of the options to help keep their defensive line fresh.

Starting Boundary Cornerback

Denver Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron vs. the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. | Kevin Langley / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The competition for the boundary corner opposite Patrick Surtain II is a two-player battle with the incumbent Riley Moss taking on the second-year former first-round pick, Jahdae Barron. Moss has held down the fort opposite Surtain well, but penalties were an issue in 2025, and when he did clean them up later in the season, his play suffered.

While Barron didn’t see much field time as a rookie, he did flash at times, but he was mostly up and down. The Broncos wasted a year of his rookie contract at a position that is getting more expensive each year, so this is a make-or-break summer for him.

If Barron wins the job, it could lead to a Moss trade. If Barron doesn’t win the job, he will be trending in the wrong direction for a first-round pick.

Backup Tight Ends

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton talks with tight end Justin Joly at rookie minicamp. | Ben Swanson/Denver Broncos

Don’t be surprised if the Broncos' tight end position is a mess once again, as it has been for the past few years. The Broncos did little to improve the position and are betting that the veterans will bounce back after a lackluster 2025 season.

This makes for one of the bigger camp battles because the Broncos have a lot of options, though they have little substance behind the names.

Adam Trautman and Evan Engram are the top tight ends, while Nate Adkins has a good chance as the only blocking option among the depth players. The other depth options are all receiving tight ends competing for one spot, and while rookie fifth-rounder Justin Joly is the likely leader in the clubhouse, Caleb Lohner, Lucas Krull, and seventh-round rookie Dallen Bentley are all in play.

May the best player win the job.

Running Back No. 2 and No. 3

Denver Broncos rookie running back Jonah Coleman runs during an OTA practice. | Ben Swanson/Denver Broncos

The Broncos know who their second and third backs are, but not the order. As long as J.K. Dobbins is healthy, he will be the top back, with the rookie Jonah Coleman and RJ Harvey behind him, but who is the backup, and who is the third option?

Based on their strengths and weaknesses, when paired with Dobbins, Harvey has the best shot at being the primary backup, given his receiving ability and a year in the system under his belt. Sean Payton typically doesn’t put a lot of trust in rookies, which could push Coleman down.

However, if Dobbins gets hurt again, Coleman, not Harvey, will likely take over the top spot. Harvey’s strengths best fit as a backup change-of-pace option.

Wide Receiver No. 3, No. 4, and No. 5

Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) celebrates with wide receiver Pat Bryant (13) after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Courtland Sutton and Jaylen Waddle are the top two receivers, and while the next three receivers are known, the pecking order is still up in the air. Troy Franklin makes the most sense as the third receiver, given that he was the No. 2 guy last year and is just moving down a spot.

However, there is also a chance for Pat Bryant to step in as the third receiver, with Franklin rotating in. Marvin Mims Jr. also factors in, though he is more of a returner and has struggled to make an impact consistently on offense, so the Broncos likely have the No. 5 spot earmarked for him.

Mims has been outspoken this offseason about wanting a bigger role on offense, and he could force it with his play during camp. A trade could also shake things up , though that would be foolish and seems unlikely.

Without a trade, the pecking order is still in the process of resolving itself, and the training camp competition is what will decide it.

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