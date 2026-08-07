Matt Henningsen Carted Off the Practice Field—What We Know

The injury bug has taken a bite out of the Denver Broncos this week.

Up until Friday, though, none of the injuries were serious. Then veteran defensive lineman Matt Henningsen went down during Day 7's training camp practice and was carted off the field visibly upset.

As The Denver Post 's Luca Evans reported , Henningsen's injury came during individual drills, so it sounds like a freak thing. Almost exactly one year ago, Henningsen suffered an Achilles tear during the Broncos' joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers.

Henningsen's Achilles tear came as he was entering a contract year. But after a long period of rehab and recovery, the Broncos re-signed Henningsen to a one-year deal this past spring , giving him another shot at making something happen.

Henningsen was a 2022 sixth-round pick out of Wisconsin. He made the Broncos' 53-man roster in each of his first two seasons, spent Year 3 on the practice squad, then suffered the catastrophic injury in the summer of Year 4.

What makes this all the more heartbreaking, if it is serious, is how well Henningsen has played since returning to the field, beginning in the offseason training program. He built up a nice head of steam , and just yesterday — Day 6 of camp — he was on fire, dominating the third-team offensive line .

At 27 years old, we can only hope that it's not another major injury or a reaggravation of that Achilles for Henningsen. He's worked so hard to bounce back, and has faced some tough odds as a former late-round draft pick on a defensive line replete with stars.

D-Line Battle

Denver Broncos defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (97) during Denver Broncos Training Camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With John Franklin-Myers departing in free agency this past offseason, a window was created for the Broncos' depth defensive linemen, including Henningsen. That's not to say anyone expected Henningsen to win the starting job JFM vacated, but the shake-up on the depth chart created an opportunity for everyone to potentially move up a spot.

The Broncos have kept seven defensive linemen out of camp the past two years, although only six dress for games, usually. With Zach Allen, D.J. Jones, Malcolm Roach, Eyioma Uwazurike, Tyler Onyedim, Sai'vion Jones, Jordan Jackson, and Henningsen, there was always going to be an odd man out.

But I was hopeful that Henningsen would be able to earn that seventh D-line spot on the 53-man roster. It's a tough, tough break for him — if it's a serious injury.

As it relates to the D-line competition, it's been a fierce one in camp thus far, but Roach and Uwazurike are the clear frontrunners for the JFM job. It may end up being a role that they split, but both men have been a terror this summer, making it hard on the first-team offense to get anything going on the ground or through the air.

D.J. Jones believes Roach will end up winning the JFM job and " run with it ," but time will tell. Even with Henningsen potentially out of the picture, though, the Broncos have no shortage of talent on the defensive line.

We'll await further Henningsen updates from the team and pass them on to our readers posthaste.

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