Six Broncos Who Will Ride Soaring Stock Into Training Camp

The six-week NFL summer is upon us. That dreaded stretch on the NFL calendar between the end of the offseason training program and the beginning of training camp.

I call it the NFL desert. It can be brutal to navigate, but we pass the time by looking ahead, and diving deeper into our analysis of the Denver Broncos.

Broncos training camp will kick off officially on July 28 when the veterans report. From there, we'll be off to the 2026 races.

There are a handful of players with soaring stock entering training camp. Based on what we saw during the offseason program, these six Broncos could be riding a wave of momentum when training camp hits.

Jaylen Waddle | WR

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle catches a pass during OTA practice at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. | Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

This one should come as no surprise, but wow... Waddle looked even better than 'as advertised.' His speed, explosiveness, and short-area burst are completely unique to him when it comes to the Broncos' roster.

The next closest Bronco to compare Waddle to is Mavin Mims Jr., but Waddle is just different. That was the prevailing word anytime Waddle's name came up at Broncos HQ. He's just "different."

It's going to be fun to see how the Broncos work him into the offensive attack. Bo Nix will have no shortage of weapons this time around, and could be poised for a Year-3 ascension.

Jonah Coleman | RB

Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman (20) during mini camp at Broncos Park. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Broncos felt they were getting an NFL-ready running back in Coleman, and he didn't disappoint . He looks the part of an out-of-the-box NFL contributor, and though he'll start off his career behind J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey, it won't take Coleman long to find the field.

The Broncos will find ways to utilize their rookie fourth-rounder out of the gate. Seeing how he performs with the pads on this summer will be a treat.

Sam Ehlinger | QB

Denver Broncos quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) and quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) during Denver Broncos Training Camp. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

'Soaring stock' may be a bit hyperbolic when it comes to Ehlinger, I admit, but his arrow is definitely ticking upward. The Broncos are hosting a true open competition for the backup quarterback job, and if the outcome were based solely on the offseason training program, Ehlinger would be in the lead.

But the QB2 competition will also factor in other things, like history and locker-room impact , which is what will keep Jarrett Stidham in the running longer than his play in practice might dictate. Stidham didn't look bad in minicamp and OTAs, but Ehlinger looked better; more comfortable, more dynamic.

Can Ehlinger build on this momentum when the ante gets upped in training camp? Time will tell, but he's off to a great start.

Que Robinson | OLB

Denver Broncos rookie outside linebacker Que Robinson performs a drill at rookie minicamp at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. | Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

The Broncos have a great outside linebacker room, and yet, Robinson stuck out like a sore thumb , in the best sense. Despite not receiving much playing time as a rookie, he obviously capitalized on the year he spent with the Broncos and is now poised to parlay that into a big Year-2 leap forward.

We don't yet know what the future holds with Jonathon Cooper, but he's got a legal battle to fight off the field. Even if Cooper is exonerated in a court of law, the NFL is still expected to hand down a suspension, which means the Broncos are going to need their rush linebacker depth early and often this season.

Robinson is ready to oblige.

Matt Henningsen | DL

Arizona Cardinals running back Hassan Hall (48) is brought down by Denver Broncos defensive end Matt Henningsen (91). | Kevin Langley / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

When it comes to trench players, we'd be wise not to get too caught up in stock reports from the offseason training program. It takes the pads and full contact to see what's what up front, but Henningsen is sure off to a great start.

He made one of the biggest defensive plays of minicamp , pressuring the quarterback, getting his hands up to tip the pass, and picking it off, then returning it to the house. That was one of several impressive showings from the Broncos' 2022 sixth-round pick. Here's to hoping Henningsen can continue to turn it up when the pads go on.

Tyler Onyedim | DL

Denver Broncos rookie defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim runs a drill at rookie minicamp | Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

The Broncos' first draft pick this year also looks NFL-ready. All-Pro defensive end Zach Allen sees Onyedim already cultivating a pro's mindset , a very encouraging harbinger.

“He's already got the hard part done because you can tell right away that he has the physical traits,” Allen said of Onyedim. “He's got a really good attitude. He's always trying to learn, always asking questions, and he takes film study seriously, which is pretty rare for a young player.”

Onyedim is assured a place on the roster. The question is whether he'll be able to factor in immediately to the Broncos' succession plan at John Franklin-Myers's former starting spot opposite Allen.

Based on how he's looked so far, I believe we'll see plenty of Onyedim in 2026, unlike Sai'vion Jones last year. Jones was also a third-round defensive lineman, but he was mostly a healthy scratch his rookie year.

Onyedim's top-shelf run defense will see him garner snaps early in his NFL career. That JFM starting job probably goes to Malcolm Roach out of the gates, but don't sleep on the rookie.

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