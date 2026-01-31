The Denver Broncos have drafted several players who competed at the Senior Bowl. That list includes wide receiver Pat Bryant, punter Jeremy Crawshaw, running back RJ Harvey, defensive lineman Sai’vion Jones, and undrafted linebacker Karene Reid from last year, all of whom were drafted or signed by the Broncos after the draft.

That was just last year. In 2024, the list of Senior Bowl Broncos includes quarterback Bo Nix on offense and cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine on defense. And don't forget about All-Pro right guard Quinn Meinerz in 2021.

The importance of the Senior Bowl cannot be overstated, and although it may surprise some fans, the practices are more valued than the game itself. With the week of practices in the books, we're breaking down the prospects who stood out, starting with the defense .

Now it's time to focus on the offensive standouts. Five came from the American Team and five from the National, so let's get into it.

American Roster

Jaydn Ott | RB | Oklahoma

When watching the pass protection reps, Ott was the only back consistently standing out, which shows you shouldn’t overlook him, despite weighing under 210 pounds. He did well in the other elements, too, but pass protection is where he separated himself from the rest of the backs during practice.

Mike Washington Jr. | RB | Arkansas

Washington is a big and powerful back, and even in the limited contact of practice, he still managed to show it off . In the actual Senior Bowl game, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him shine when he can fully show off his power.

#Razorbacks RB Mike Washington Jr. was impressive this week. A big back of the sort the #Broncos desperately need to add this offseason. And he can catch. pic.twitter.com/7eRgBrHbCV — Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) January 30, 2026

Sam Roush | TE | Stanford

The college ranks don't offer up many dual-threat tight ends (who can block and catch), but Roush is one. His best rep came on a one-on-one against a pass rusher who was standing out in practice, and Roush drove the defender a few yards downfield.

Max Iheanachor | OT | Arizona State

No offensive lineman had a better three days of practice than Iheanachor, and that could include all the positions. He got better each day and showed off his movement skills, which are outstanding for a player of his size and the power he plays with. His technique needs work, but that is where he showed the most improvement over the three days.

Jeremiah Wright | IOL | Auburn

Wright showed good power and movement skills on the inside. It wasn’t a perfect three days, but he consistently improved, and he seemed to do his best against some of the tougher matchups.

National Roster

Tyren Montgomery | WR | John Carroll

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National Team wide receiver Tyren Montgomery (7) of John Carroll runs after a catch during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

It isn’t common to get a draft prospect out of John Carroll, but Montgomery proved immediately that he belonged at the Senior Bowl. The final practice was his worst day, with some issues catching the ball, but he made great catches over the first two days despite some bad throws and was consistently getting himself open.

John Carroll WR Tyren Montgomery with a great play during one-on-ones on Day 2 pic.twitter.com/OAFBK3nEG2 — Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) January 29, 2026

Josh Cameron | WR | Baylor

Cameron is another receiver who struggled on the third day, but he is a good route runner, and throwing him a back-shoulder fade is almost guaranteed, as he showed over the first two days. He's only 6-foot-1, but he weighs 225 pounds, making him hard to bring down. Cameron is also a capable playmaker with the ball in his hands, and 38.8% of his yards last year came after the catch.

Tanner Koziol | TE | Houston

It was a rough showing for most of the Senior Bowl tight ends, as they either dropped passes, ran bad routes, or struggled with blocking. Koziol had a good set of practices as a receiver, including a big catch on the final day, which is what you’d be drafting him for, and not his subpar blocking.

Dametrious Crownover | OT | Texas A&M

There were some losses for Crownover, but he often bounced back in a big way after he lost a rep. He showed the ability to flip sides and moves decently well for his size, with good enough power. The technique needs work, but he has some tools to develop it.

Keylan Rutledge | IOL | Georgia Tech

On the first day of practice, coaches told Rutledge to tone things down. Every snap, he gives it 110% and is a complete mauler as a blocker.

There are some issues in pass protection, but not to the point where Rutledge becomes a liability. He worked all three interior spots during practice and looked more than capable at both guard spots, though center was a little rougher with the snapping.

