Broncos Senior Bowl Notebook, Day 2: Three Impressive Standouts

MOBILE, Ala. — The weather was a bit warmer on Day 2 of the Panini Senior Bowl. The top seniors from across the country were again out on the field at Hancock Whitney Stadium, and this time, they were fully uniformed and padded.

It's been a busy week for the Denver Broncos. The season came to a disappointing end on Sunday in the AFC championship game, followed by the players cleaning out their lockers with a few words for the press and fans, end-of-season pressers, and even some coach firings , including offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi .

Amid these end-of-season storylines, the Broncos still have to get started scouting the 2026 draft class. The week of practices at the Senior Bowl waits for no on and I've been there each day to see how these prospects are performing and which could perhaps interest the Broncos and fit some roster needs.

With that said, let's get to three prospects who popped on Day 2 of Senior Bowl week . In case you missed it, here's Day 1 .

Ja'Kobi Lane | WR | USC

The 6-foot-4, 196-pound Trojans wideout certainly looks the part. But Lane backed that up on Day 2 with several impressive plays made during the American Team's individual and team periods of practice.

Lane moves so smoothly, and he has such soft hands. While so many prospects out on that field look like they're pushing themselves beyond their limits to impress the NFL onlookers, he just looks effortless.

Don't get me wrong; this kid is out there striving just like the other seniors, but everything looks like it comes so easily to him. Lane made some nice plays, winning several big-time one-on-ones with touchdowns down the field.

The Broncos have drafted receivers in each of the three years that Payton has been head coach, but they're still looking for that big difference-maker who can command attention away from Pro Bowler Courtland Sutton.

I'm not sure that Lane is the future No. 1 receiver that Denver needs, but he's a very interesting prospect. I'll be watching closely to see how he tests at the NFL Combine, especially his 40 time.

Mike Washington Jr. | RB | Arkansas

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American Team running back Mike Washington Jr. (27) of Arkansas runs the ball during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Washington has size, standing at 6-foot-0 and weighing 228 pounds. When he gets rolling downhill, he's fearsome to behold. What surprised me most about him on Day 2 was his hands.

During an American Team individual drill, Washington beat a linebacker deep down the right sideline, creating some serious separation, and catching the ball over his shoulder with some soft hands. During team period, he ran with great vision between the tackles, too, showcasing some quick feet.

Washington has the size to hold up well in pass protection, and if he can perfect that aspect of his game, he'll be as well-rounded as it gets at running back.

The Broncos are in desperate need of a power back. Whether J.K. Dobbins re-signs or not, the Broncos' offense could use an injection of size and power for 2026 and beyond.

Hunter Lee | DL | Texas Tech

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National Team defensive tackle Lee Hunter (10) of Texas Tech practices during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

If you want to see a defensive trenchman with a wicked punch, I present Lee of the National Team. He plays with a great motor.

At 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds, Lee is powerful, but he has a great understanding of leverage, using his arms to devastating effect, especially against any offensive lineman with a reach disadvantage.

The only question the Broncos have on the defensive line this year centers on what becomes of John Franklin-Myers. If he hits free agency, he's likely gone and that's the direction things appear to be heading.

The Broncos like 2025 third-rounder Sai'vion Jones and Eyioma Uwazurike, but in the short term, Malcom Roach could also step in and immediately start. Still, it's important for NFL teams to continually invest in the defensive line, and I would expect at least one draft pick for the room.

