12 Modern Era Broncos Nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame
The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026 has announced its list of Modern Era players, including 128 candidates. Among them are 14 former Denver Broncos.
- Rod Smith | WR (1994-2006)
- Tom Nalen | C (1994-2008)
- Jamaal Charles | RB (2017)
- Brandon Lloyd | WR (2009-11)
- Brandon Marshall | WR (2006-09)
- Wes Welker | WR (2013-14)
- Vernon Davis | TE (2015)
- Ryan Clady | OT (2008-15)
- Jurrell Casey | DT (2020)
- Elvis Dumervil | DE (2006-12)
- Simeon Rice | DE (2007)
- Ted Washington | DT (1994)
The Hall of Fame's Selection Committee will whittle this list of 128 Modern Era candidates down to 50 in October. That then gets cut down to 25, then 15 ahead of Super Bowl XL.
A minimum of three of these players will be selected for the 2026 Class. The question is, which of these Broncos has the best chance? It's hard to say for sure, but two Broncos alums absolutely jump off this list.
The big names to watch are Smith and Nalen, both of whom were major players in the Broncos' back-to-back World Championships in the late-'90s. They're two of the most egregious Hall-of-Fame snubs still ongoing.
Rod Smith
Smith arguably the biggest undrafted success story at wide receiver in NFL history. He played the entirety of his career with the Broncos, finishing with 849 receptions for 11,389 yards and 68 touchdowns.
Smith was only a three-time Pro Bowler and a two-time second-team All-Pro, despite posting eight 1,000-yard receiving seasons, six of which were consecutive. Not only did he put up big numbers with superstar quarterback John Elway, but when the Hall-of-Famer retired, Smith sustained his high level of play.
Smith did some heavy lifting for post-Elway Broncos quarterbacks like Brian Griese, Jake Plummer, and even Jay Cutler, though he retired after the latter's rookie season (2006). Smith's receiving numbers still stand as the most all-time in Broncos history, with the late Demaryius Thomas as the No. 2.
If Smith had produced at that same level with, say, the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, or San Francisco 49ers, he not only would have boasted even more Pro Bowl and All-Pro nods, but he'd already be in the Hall of Fame. Why he's not is a mystery to Broncos Country.
However, time has seen former long-shots like Terrell Davis, Steve Atwater, and Randy Gradishar get enshrined in the Hall of Fame, so we can't preclude Smith from the same fate. Smith ranks 39th all-time in NFL receiving yards, only three spots back from Hall-of-Famer Calvin Johnson (11,619), and well ahead of recent enshrinee Sterling Sharpe (8,134).
It's time for the Hall of Fame Selection Committee to rectify this egregious error and put Smith where he belongs in Canton.
Tom Nalen
Much of what I've written of Smith can be said of Nalen, minus the positional differences and production. Nalen was a 1994 seventh-round pick who went on to start 188 games over 14 NFL seasons, all with the Broncos.
The pivot in Mike Shanahan's mythical Broncos offensive line, Nalen excelled for a decade-plus in the trenches. He not only won two Super Bowls but blocked for all of the same quarterbacks I mentioned above in relation to Smith, including Elway, the Hall-of-Famer.
Nalen played two more seasons beyond Smith. Athletic, physical, and blessed with a high football IQ, the list of 1,000-yard running backs Nalen blocked for is stunning. To wit:
- Terrell Davis (1995-98)
- Olandis Gary (1999)
- Mike Anderson (2000 & 2005)
- Clinton Portis (2002-03)
- Reuben Droughns (2004)
- Tatum Bell (2006)
Nalen paved the way for 11 individual 1,000-yard rushing seasons, one of which was a rare 2,000-yard campaign by Davis in 1998. Nalen finished his stunning NFL career as a five-time Pro Bowler, and was named to the All-Pro Team three times (twice as a first-teamer).
Both Nalen and Smith have bulletproof arguments for the Hall. World Champions. Prolific statistical production. Staying power. Accolades.
Sadly, the likelihood of both getting enshrined together is low. But if Broncos Country creates a big enough groundswell, perhaps it'll reach the ears of the Selection Committee, and get one of these deserving former players across the finish line.
Best of the Rest
Each of the remaining group of 12 other Broncos candidates is deserving of recognition, but I'd have a soft spot for Marshall and Welker. I'd throw in Clady, too.
Marshall and Clady were Broncos draft picks of the late Shanahan era, while Welker only played a couple of seasons during the Peyton Manning era, though he contributed to the NFL's highest-scoring offense all-time and went to multiple Super Bowls, one with the Broncos and two with the New England Patriots prior.
Marshall produced three straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons with the Broncos before he went elsewhere. That 1,000-yard streak would extend for seven seasons and across three different teams. Impressive.
Clady was a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro as a Bronco. He won a ring (Super Bowl 50), though he didn't play in the game. Clady is the Broncos' best all-time left tackle not named Gary Zimmerman. But Clady's career in Denver was a bit longer than Zimmerman's, a Hall-of-Famer.
Clady had 98 starts over seven seasons with the Broncos, plus eight more in his final season, which was with the New York Jets. Zimmerman had 76.
The Seniors
Previously, the Hall of Fame had announced its nominees for the Seniors category of the 2026 Class. Seven former Broncos, six of whom are in the Ring of Fame, are on the list.
- Lionel Taylor | WR
- Rick Upchurch | WR
- Karl Mecklenburg | LB
- Goose Gonsoulin | S
- Louis Wright | CB
- Dennis Smith | S
- Neil Smith | DE
Mecklenburg and Wright have to be at the top of this list in terms of the most deserving. Each guy has a solid case, but you can't tell their respective eras in the NFL without mentioning Mecklenburg and Wright.
Mecklenburg was a six-time Pro Bowler and a four-time first-team All-Pro. He played in three Super Bowls and started games at all seven spots in the front seven. He was a true defensive Renaissance Man.
The term 'shutdown cornerback' was literally coined to describe Wright. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro, and is one of just four members of the NFL's 1970s All-Decade Team not enshrined in the Hall of Fame.