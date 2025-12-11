3 Keys to a Broncos Upset Victory Over Packers

After two consecutive road games, the Denver Broncos extended their win streak to 10 straight and earned the first-place spot in the AFC with just four weeks left in the regular season.

This Sunday, the 11-2 Broncos return to Denver to host the 9-3-1 Green Bay Packers for a Week 15 tilt that could have postseason ramifications. The Broncos' 6-0 home record this season makes them the only NFL team yet to suffer a defeat in front of their home crowd, and yet, the Packers are favored .

With a victory this Sunday, the Broncos can clinch a playoff berth in addition to maintaining the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC. The 11-2 New England Patriots are also on a 10-game win streak despite losing to a common opponent in the 2-11 Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1, which allowed the Broncos to leapfrog them after Denver swept its divisional rival for a second year in a row.

The Packers travel to the Mile High City on a four-game win streak of their own, as they sit atop their division, with the 9-4 Chicago Bears nipping at their heels. As these two historic teams collide, both fan bases can point to a variety of battles, as Denver leads the all-time series 8-7-1.

Back in Super Bowl XXXII, John Elway and Terrell Davis led the Broncos to their first Lombardi Trophy when they beat Brett Favre and the Packers 31-24. While the Packers always travel well, they haven’t won a game in Denver since 2007.

Nevertheless, both teams are preparing for a playoff run, which makes folks wonder whether this could be a potential championship rematch approximately 25 years later. Green Bay will be the Broncos' final NFC opponent on the schedule, and three of their final four games will be played in Denver.

Let’s dive into the ‘Cheese Heads,’ as we examine three keys to a Broncos victory and playoff berth against this dangerous Packers team.

Prioritize Parsons or Else

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons (1) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) on Sunday, November 23, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game, 23-6. | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur didn’t mince words when describing his frustration over the officiating in Green Bay’s 28-21 win over the Bears last Sunday. LaFluer lamented what he felt was blatantly offensive holding on outside linebacker Micah Parsons, who was limited to one tackle, two quarterback hits, and zero sacks, despite having his jersey sleeve ripped by a Bears blocker.

Sunday was the fourth game this season that Parsons failed to record a sack, which means the 6-foot-3, 250-pound Pro Bowler and All-Pro will be aiming to wreak havoc in Denver. The fifth-year pass rusher was traded from the Dallas Cowboys to Green Bay just before the start of the season.

In his first year wearing green and yellow, Parsons has totaled 12.5 sacks, 39 tackles, and 26 quarterback hits with one forced fumble. His defensive contributions have directly contributed to Green Bay’s fifth-best defense, with 287.2 yards per game allowed, in addition to the Packers' 33-sack total, which ranks just outside of the top 10 — something Sean Payton is sure to take note of.

Against the Raiders, the Broncos' offensive line surrendered three sacks and six quarterback hits to Nix, who had previously been one of the most well-protected quarterbacks this season. Payton dispatched 6-foot-6, 265-pound tight end Marcedes Lewis in both the passing and run game, in addition to heavy personnel groupings featuring extra offensive linemen for most of the year.

Nix will also need to take some personal responsibility with quick reads, decision-making, and maneuvering from the perimeter of the pocket with the threat of gaining yards on the ground. If you thought Maxx Crosby was tough to defend last week, wait until you get a load of Parsons.

No Joshing Around: Jacobs Must be Derailed

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Bears 28-21. | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is no stranger to Packers running back Josh Jacobs. The Green Bay team captain previously spent five seasons with the Raiders before joining the Packers in 2024.

Through 12 games, Jacobs has averaged 4.0 yards per carry, with 817 yards and 12 touchdowns, the third-most of any running back this season. His physical brand of rushing the ball between the tackles and ability to turn the corner on the perimeter will clash with Denver’s second-ranked rush defense, which only surrenders 89 yards per game.

The Broncos boast the fourth-ranked defense, allowing just 18.1 points per game as they continue their historic pace with 55 sacks in the regular season. But it’ll be equally important for the Broncos' front seven to account for both the run and pass, as Jacobs presents threats as a receiver, very similar to RJ Harvey’s role in Denver’s offensive passing attack.

Jacobs has accounted for 31 receptions, 251 receiving yards, seven first downs, and an 8.1 yards-per-reception average. He has scored more touchdowns this season than any other Packer, proving to be the foundation that LaFleur’s offense is built upon. Jacobs is the only player in Green Bay with double-digit touchdowns, not counting quarterback Jordan Love.

Jacobs’ team-high 50 first downs prove how vital he is to moving the chains and keeping his offense on the field. Denver will be tasked with extinguishing the Packers’ biggest playmaker, and if the defense succeeds, it could result in the Broncos' pass rush teeing off on Love.

Lean on Ol' Reliable: Get Sutton the Ball

Oct 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) pulls in a pass under pressure from New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (2) in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Eighth-year veteran receiver and team captain Courtland Sutton is coming off two consecutive road game performances where he caught 11 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown. The fan favorite continues to lead the team in targets, receptions, receiving yards, big plays, and first downs.

Virtually every statistical category, Courtland owns it. The only problem with having a prototypical X-receiver like Sutton is that the opposition knows it and prioritizes specific coverage around Bo Nix’s favorite target.

This has allowed the young guys, like second-year receiver Troy Franklin and rookie wideout Pat Bryant, to break free for big plays that have advanced the team’s red-hot win streak.

Sutton has recorded 50-plus receiving yards in nine out of the 13 games played this season, and he averages at least four receptions per game. The 6-foot-4, 216-pounder is a red-zone nightmare for opposing secondaries, as seen in his most recent touchdown on Sunday Night Football just two weeks ago in Washington.

When Sutton has been targeted 10 times or more, Denver has not only won the contest, but he and Nix have combined to total 19 receptions, 248 yards, and one touchdown. Sutton has recorded 56 receptions for 773 yards and five touchdowns this season, averaging 13.8 yards per catch.

Although he’ll be facing a talented Packers secondary led by Xavier McKinney, it would be in the Broncos’ best interest to lean on their most reliable and consistent playmaker.

