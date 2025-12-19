Mile High Roundtable Renders Predictions & Picks for Broncos-Jaguars

The Denver Broncos are on a roll, winning 11 straight games. But so are the Jacksonville Jaguars, winners of five straight.

At 10-4, the Jaguars lead the AFC South, as the Indianapolis Colts have withered in the wake of the Daniel Jones' devastating injury. But the Houston Texans are in hot pursuit, aiming to leapfrog the Jaguars at the first opportunity.

Such an opportunity could come in the form of a Broncos win this week. The last time the Broncos won 12 straight games was back in 1998. That team would extend the streak to 13 games before blazing through the AFC playoffs and winning Super Bowl XXXIII.

That's the type of storybook ending the 2025 Broncos are hoping to write. But they've got to take care of business this week against a tough Confernece foe.

How will it all shake out?

Let's go around the table to see how the Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle staff envision this one unfolding. Be sure to follow our editorial staff and excellent writers on X/Twitter, which are linked next to each author's name.

Keith Cummings ( @KeithC_NFL ) 12-2: Regardless of what the national media says, this Broncos team is pretty darn good. Dispatching the Green Bay Packers last week rolls into the challenge of playing Trevor Lawrence and the 10-win Jaguars, but that's all gravy. This Sunday presents another opportunity for quarterback Bo Nix to prove he's MVP-worthy. Three touchdowns later, he's too legit to quit.

Pick: Broncos 31, Jaguars 21

Thomas Hall ( @ThomasHallNFL ) 12-2: The Broncos have been unbeatable at home dating back to early last season. They're also stating to get more takeaways on defense and it should continue as they will put pressure on Lawrence. That will be the advantage in two solid teams on both sides of the ball.

Pick: Broncos 27,Jaguars 24

Chad Jensen ( @ChadNJensen ) 12-2: The Jaguars have been on a roll, but they haven't seen anything quite like this Broncos defense. Lawrence is about to get bruised and battered, as the Broncos sack him five times. Nix's rise into the MVP conversation builds a head of steam, as he passes for two touchdowns and runs one in. The Broncos pull away in the second half and romp over the Jags.

Pick: Broncos 31, Jaguars 23

Luke Patterson ( @LukePattersonLP ) 12-2: The Jaguars arrive in Denver after blowing out the New York Jets in Florida last week. Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne Jr. had career performances but will find out this Sunday that this top-five Broncos defense isn’t quite the same as New York’s lowly unit. Nix and Sean Payton’s offense posts three touchdowns and a couple of field goals on a respectable Jacksonville defense.

Pick: Broncos 27, Jaguars 16

Dylan Von Arx ( @DylanVonArxMHH ) 11-3: The Broncos are facing a well balanced Jaguars team that boasts a top-10 defense and an offense that has been rolling as of late. The Broncos' defense will have to slow down Etienne and make the Jags' offense rely on Lawrence to go win the game. Offensively, Denver will make enough plays despite the Jags' having the NFL's best run defense.

Pick: Broncos 24, Jaguars 17

Erick Trickel ( @ErickTrickel ) 11-3: The Jaguars' offensive resurgence has been against some of the worst defenses in the NFL, including the Jets, who fired their defensive coordinator after the game. Denver has the defensive front to challenge the Jaguars' offensive line and disrupt Lawrence, but they'll need to regain discipline with their rush lanes to keep the quarterback in the pocket and from using his legs, which has been an issue for this defense over the last few weeks. Offensively, the Broncos are rolling and have figured things out and the Jaguars are solid but not great. Denver's offense continues to hum and the defense steps up once again.

Pick: Broncos 27, Jaguars 20

Carl Dumler ( @CarlDumlerMHH ) 11-3: When the Broncos clinched a playoff spot this past weekend, there was no big celebration but rather, an understanding of the job being unfinished. The Broncos are locked in and ready for this next challenge against a hot Jaguars team. Nix will continue his path of dominance over the past month and pick apart this susceptible Jaguars defense. Defensively, the Broncos will get pressure, forcing Lawrence to turn the ball over a couple of times and leading to Denver inching that much closer to clinching the top seed in the AFC.

Pick: Broncos 27, Jaguars 20

Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 10-4: I still don’t know if winning every single game — through the Super Bowl — is sustainable. But after last week’s intentional jinx , I’ve learned my lesson about picking against this team. Especially at home. The Jags pose a few interesting challenges, but as I always posit: when the Broncos play to their potential, they’re almost unbeatable. Another fourth-quarter heart attack incoming. But also yet another dub.

Pick: Broncos 26, Jaguars 22

James Campbell ( @JamesC_MHH ) 10-4: The concern about the Broncos is that they have to stay focused and disciplined. This is going to be a tough game. The Jags are a hungry team playing hard for their division and playoffs, with an offense that is making big plays. Fortunately, the Broncos are at home, with a real chance of securing the division for the first time since 2015. In this one the good guys prevail.

Pick: Broncos 27, Jaguars 24

Nick Kendell ( @NickKendellMHH ) 10-4: Will the Broncos ever lose again? Not this week. The Jaguars come in playing good football on both sides of the ball. However, the Jaguars have been struggling to run the ball of late. Denver getting Jacksonville in obvious pass situations is a recipe for success for this pass ruh.

Pick: Broncos 26, Jaguars 17

Bob Morris ( @BobMorrisSports ) 10-4: The Jaguars are coming off an impressive win but they’ll be getting a bigger test this week, as the Broncos have yet to lose a home game this season. Nix and the Broncos' offense are coming off the best offensive performance this year, and while the defense hasn’t been as sharp as it was earlier in the season, the players have shown they can get the job done against a quality offense, as evidenced by the Packers game. It wouldn’t surprise me if the Jaguars take the early lead, but look for the Broncos to come back in the second half and take one step closer to the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.

Pick: Broncos 24, Jaguars 20

Ron White ( @RonWhiteNFL ) 10-4: This matchup has the makings of an early playoff preview. While Lawrence, Etienne, and Jakobi Meyers have taken their team to a 10-4 record, this Broncos defense will be a tough test. Expect deep shots for Denver’s offense against the 20th-ranked passing defense and Denver’s defense to sack Lawrence four times. The Broncos' winning streak continues.

Pick: Broncos 31, Jaguars 23

Lance Sanderson ( @LanceS_MHH ) 9-5: This game is going to arguably be the best game of the week, featuring two stout defenses and two offenses peaking at the right time. The Jaguars have done a tremendous job of protecting Lawrence, but when going against top-tier pass-rushing teams, they've been rather leaky. I think the Broncos can rack up another five-sack game this week, which will also force a timely takeaway, and fueling their 12th straight victory.

Pick: Broncos 23, Jaguars 19

