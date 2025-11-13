Are the 2025 Broncos Really a Better Team? The Answer Might Surprise You
Are the Denver Broncos a better team than they were last year? Through 10 games in 2024, the Broncos were 5-5, while this season, their 8-2 record puts them in the mix for the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC.
Bill Parcells' famous quote, “you are what your record says you are,” would indicate that the Broncos are, in fact, three games better this season. However, are the Broncos truly a better team, or will they be one-and-done in the playoffs again?
The answers could be found by looking closer at the team and not at just its current record.
The Broncos are three games better than last year after 10 games, but they played a different slate of opponents. In 2024, six of Denver's first 10 opponents finished the season with a winning record. The Broncos went 1-5 in those contests.
This season, the Broncos have played only three teams that will likely finish with a winning record, going 1-2 against them. Perhaps the Houston Texans will finish the season with a winning record, so this performance could improve, but right now, it appears that the 8-2 record has much to do with an easier slate of opponents.
The real test will come in the Broncos' final seven games, as five of their opponents have a winning record. To gauge whether the Broncos have improved over their first 10 games from last year, let's examine a few key cornerstones.
Quarterback: Improved or Regressed?
In today’s NFL, teams go as far as their quarterback will take them, and for the Broncos, that lands on Bo Nix’s shoulders. Is Nix better this season than last?
Comparing Nix's first 10 games last year to this season, his completion rate is lower by six percentage points, and he has tossed two more interceptions. However, he's averaging 16 more passing yards per game and has passed for eight more touchdowns.
One could say Nix is marginally better, but given that his first 10 games last season were his first-ever games in the NFL, his lack of improvement is a disappointment. The Broncos needed him to take a bigger leap than he has to date to prepare for a deep playoff run.
In Nix's defense, though, the Broncos' receivers have dropped passes at a higher rate this season (2.5/game vs. 1.9/game). Those basic statistics have come against similar defenses.
Nix has faced similarly ranked pass defenses in both 10-game stretches, indicating defensive prowess hasn't impacted his performance. Last year, he faced three top-10 passing defenses, two top-15 pass defenses, one top-20 unit, and five that ranked 25th or worse.
This season, the ranking of the passing defenses Nix has faced is nearly the same but leans slightly easier. The bottom line is he has to be better as a passer, and he has not been compared to last season.
Improved Run Game
The Broncos' rushing attack is vastly better than last season. Frankly, it could not have gotten worse — it was downright inept. J.K. Dobbins has been one of the best running backs in the league this year, and the team has rushed for more yards total.
Considering that Nix was often the Broncos' leading rusher in 2024, this year's ground game is a significant improvement. He accounted for almost 100 more yards rushing last season than this season.
The main problem is that Sean Payton’s commitment to the run game is dubious at best, and that doesn’t help out his second-year quarterback.
Improved Defense
The key to the Broncos' success this season is the defense. It was good last year, but it's exceptional so far this season.
The Broncos' pass rush is better, which is unbelievable, and has made defending the pass even easier. The defense is also stouter against the run.
The Broncos' defense has taken a major step toward elite status, and it will help determine just how far the team can go this year. It's an all-around better unit and is one of the best in the NFL.
There are two big areas of improvement that could be a deciding factor over the last seven games: takeaways and penalties. The Broncos need more of the former and less of the latter.
The defense, as good as it is, has only taken away the ball eight times this season. That's only eight additional chances for the offense to put points on the board.
That ranks near the bottom of the league. If there was one defensive disappointment, that would be it.
The inverse is true for penalties. The Broncos are on pace for over 140 penalties on the season, which would be 32 more than last year. It has been hurting the offense's production.
Many of these penalties are mental mistakes, and it's putting the offense into longer down-and-distance situations too often. These have to be cleaned up, or it will cost the Broncos in the playoffs.
The Takeaway
The Broncos look like a better team in 2025, but they have a lot left to prove. The final stretch of games will shed more light on where this team stands than the first 10 did.
The Broncos must prove they can beat winning teams, and Nix has to play significantly better. If the Broncos can go at least 4-3 down the stretch, fans can count on a deep playoff run. If the Broncos go 3-4 or worse, it will likely be another early exit.