3 Street Free Agents Just Hit the Market — Broncos Should be Interested

While a lot of Denver Broncos fans are keeping their eye on unrestricted free agents as the so-called 'legal tampering' period nears, one shouldn't overlook players that were recently released by their previous teams.

These players, known as street free agents, will not count against the compensatory pick formula. And while these players may not have been kept by their previous teams, many were released for cap reasons.

As it turns out, there are a couple of street free agents the Broncos should consider pursuing. The three all play linebacker, which remains a position of need even after Justin Strnad's extension .

Let's look at these three street free agents and see what they may have to offer the Broncos.

The Chicago Bears released Edmunds mainly for cap reasons. He was in the final year of a four-year, $72 million deal and played well, though perhaps not at a level that justified his salary.

Edmunds had 112 tackles (61 solo) in 2025 with nine pass breakups and four interceptions. He would provide good run defense and coverage.

Edmunds will be just 28 years old in May, so he would make sense for the Broncos. However, it's possible a number of teams will have interest in him, so his price could be higher than one would expect to pay a street free agent.

Nov 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) leaves the field after losing to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

The New York Giants released Okereke as he entered the final year of his four-year contract, which he signed back in 2023. That contract was for $10M per year, and he played well, but the Giants needed to clear cap space and may not have seen him as a good fit.

Okereke finished 2025 with 143 tackles (78 solo), six pass breakups and two interceptions. He's not as good as Edmunds, but he's effective.

Okereke will be 29 years old in July and can still offer a lot to teams. He'll likely come at a lower cost than Edmunds, so he's another linebacker the Broncos should have on their radar.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Logan Wilson (55) warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys acquired Wilson from the Cincinnati Bengals in a 2025 midseason trade. Wilson was entering the final year of a four-year, $36M deal, but the Cowboys needed to clear cap space, and Wilson was let go.

He played eight games for the Bengals and seven for the Cowboys, finishing with 70 tackles (34 solo), five pass breakups and a forced fumble. Wilson is a solid player, though not as good as Edmunds or Okereke.

While Wilson could have plenty left in the tank, he will turn 30 years old in July. Thus, he's not somebody who should be high on the Broncos' list, but he might be worth a look if the Broncos are unable to land a younger player.

The Takeaway

Edmunds and Okereke are two linebackers who the Broncos should add to their list of potential free agent signings. Either one could provide an upgrade over what the Broncos had last season.

The only thing to watch is how high salaries get. While the Broncos need a linebacker, they don't want to overpay. This is a position in which it's best to look for value, particularly with how many linebackers are set to hit free agency.