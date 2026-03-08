What to Expect from the Broncos When Legal Tampering Begins

Free agency is set to kick off in earnest on Monday with the opening of the NFL's 'legal tampering' window. It's the two-day period directly before the beginning of the NFL's new league year, which allows teams to negotiate with outside free agents without being penalized for tampering.

The Denver Broncos will be able to contact and negotiate with any of the free agents they're targeting from outside the building. When an accord is struck, the two sides can't put it in writing until Wednesday, when the new league year begins, so deals are agreed to "in principle."

Make no mistake: Monday is the true beginning of NFL free agency . The Broncos have about $20.4 million in effective cap space, according to Over The Cap .

What should fans expect from the Broncos in the first wave of free agency? Let's break it down.

Smoke or Fire?

All we've had to go on for the past several weeks are rumors and reports that point to specific players the Broncos may have an interest in. It's hard to decipher whether these rumors are smoke or if there's real fire at the base of those plumes.

We'll find out real quick on Monday the truth of some of them.

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) runs after the catch for a first down against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Broncos are reportedly interested in Doubs , but he doesn't bring much to the table that the wide receiver room doesn't already have. Most of what Doubs can do, Troy Franklin can, and they're similarly sized.

However, Doubs is bigger than you might think. Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 204 pounds, Doubs is a bit thicker than Franklin, but the latter is faster.

Doubs is a smooth athlete and an effortless catcher of the football, and with his plus-6-foot size, he fits the Sean Payton wideout mold, so it wouldn't be completely shocking to see Denver pursue him. The question is, at what cost?

This is one of those rumors that I'll believe when I see.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) rushes for yards against Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Broncos are rumored to be one of two AFC West teams really interested in Etienne. He would make a lot of sense, especially considering that RJ Harvey and Tyler Badie — the latter of whom will be tendered as an exclusive rights free agent — are the only running backs currently under contract in Denver.

Etienne could help carry the first and second-down load, and he offers some versatility as a pass-catcher. He has three 1,000-yard rushing seasons as a pro, but he's also had his ups and downs, even losing playing time to other Jaguars backs in the not-too-distant past.

A Few Other Potential RB Targets

The Broncos may not swing for the fences for Kenneth Walker III because they don't want to pay that Super Bowl MVP tax, but there are a few other running backs to monitor when legal tampering opens on Monday.

Tyler Allgeier | Atlanta Falcons

Rico Dowdle | Carolina Panthers

Joe Mixon | Houston Texans

Say Goodbye

The Broncos have a few free agents that fans may as well say goodbye to. The legal tampering window should make relatively short work of getting one of them signed away.

Oct 6, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers (98) reacts to a defensive stop in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Broncos have paid everyone on their defensive line except Franklin-Myers. For whatever reason, he's viewed as expendable, and it could be because of all the money the Broncos have invested up front.

The Broncos also have a couple of options waiting in the wings, both of whom are recent draft picks: Eyioma Uwazurike and Sai'vion Jones. As well as Uwazurike played last year, the Broncos would be remiss to expect him to fill the seven-sack vacuum that will be created when Franklin-Myers gets a contract worth $15-$20 million per year from another team.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke (6) and Denver Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad (40) during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Locke's departure isn't a foregone conclusion like Franklin-Myers's, but he proved down the stretch and into the playoffs that he's a capable starter. And Locke honestly deserves the opportunity.

The cutting-edge back surgery Locke underwent a year ago seems to have given him a new lease on life, as he looked night-and-day better in 2025 as the Broncos' No. 3 safety than he did the year prior as the starter next to Brandon Jones.

There are rumors that new Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard — the Broncos' secondary coach and defensive pass game coordinator of the past two seasons — is eyeing Locke. Every new coach likes to bring in at least one former player to help bridge the system and serve as a sounding board example for the guys just learning it.

The Takeaway

Broncos fans should be alert on Monday for some moves to be made. Franklin-Myers is likely going to be a first-wave signee, and Locke might not be too far behind him, depending on his market.

The Broncos re-signed Justin Strnad on Sunday, but they still have needs at linebacker. You want to be able to trust that Dre Greenlaw will stay healthy for a full 17 games, but you've got to prepare as if he won't. Because he probably won't.

It could be Alex Singleton coming back on a short-term deal, or the Broncos could kick the tires on some of the free-agent linebackers in this class, like Devin Lloyd, Tremaine Edmunds, or Devin Bush.

Beyond linebacker, the Broncos need running back help, and a talent infusion at tight end. Keep an eye on Tampa Bay's Cade Otton , Baltimore's Isaiah Likely, and Cleveland's David Njoku as tight-end possibilities for Denver.

At the NFL Combine, Payton intimated that he's comfortable and content with his current wide receiver room, but if the Broncos act on Doubs or another free agent, that will tell the true tale.

It's an exciting time. Monday, 2026 free agency begins, and while we might not expect the Broncos to swing for the fences like last year or in 2023, they have some key roster holes to fill ahead of the NFL draft at the end of next month.