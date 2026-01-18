5 Changes That Defined Broncos vs. Bills in Revenge Rematch

Last season, the Denver Broncos opened the playoffs against the Buffalo Bills in the Wildcard Round and got beaten badly, 31- 7.

Fast forward one year, and the Broncos pulled out a 33-30 win over the Bills in overtime at Mile High. Despite the stunning announcement by head coach Sean Payton after the game about quarterback Bo Nix's season-ending ankle injury , the Broncos are still moving on to the AFC Championship Game for the first time since the 2015 season.

We'll certainly have more to talk about on the Broncos' quarterback front, but before we do, let's not forget this team found a way to beat the Bills in the playoffs, one year after getting trounced by them.

Aside from the obvious fact that the Broncos won the game, here are some key differences in this year's Divisional Round matchup compared to last year's that played a role in the outcome.

Turnovers

Last year, there were no turnovers in the game. With that said, Nix didn't play well and had several near interceptions, including one that was originally ruled a pick but was overturned on replay.

This year, Nix had an interception, but it didn't lead to anything for the Bills as Broncos safety P.J. Locke intercepted a Josh Allen pass a couple of snaps into Buffalo's ensuing possession. More importantly, the Broncos' defense took the ball away four other times, all of which led to points, including the game-winning field goal.

The Broncos' defense hadn't had that lopsided a day in the turnover department until Saturday against the Bills. It's perhaps the biggest reason the Broncos won.

First Down Production

The Bills pretty much had their way on offense last season. They had 26 first downs, doubling the Broncos' 13. They were able to move the ball regularly and the Broncos, after scoring on their opening possession, stalled out for most of the game.

This year, the Broncos' offense was more effective in getting first downs. The Bills did get 28 first downs themselves, but the Broncos kept pace with 22.

The Broncos found a way to keep more drives going this time around. While the Broncos did leave some points on the field, they came through enough to ensure a win.

Total Yards on Offense

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) catches a touchdown against Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (23) during the fourth quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Once again, the Broncos' inability to keep drives alive last year was reflected in their total yardage. They had just 224 last year, while the Bills had 471 — more than double the output.

The Bills did have more total yards of offense again, with 449, but the Broncos weren't far from the mark with 349 total yards. Keep in mind that, in a couple of instances, the Broncos got the short field after a turnover.

The Broncos were more effective in generating offense and finding ways to score. That was important to give themselves a chance to win.

Sacks

Last year, Nix and Allen were each sacked twice. This year, there was a stark difference: Allen was sacked three times, but Nix was not sacked at all.

There were plenty of instances in which Nix was under pressure and had to throw the ball away. But the good thing was that he didn't get rattled and would find ways to make plays down the stretch.

Allen played a great game despite his turnovers, but he felt pressure for most of the game. The Broncos' defense was more effective at getting to him, making his task more daunting.

Improved Play From Nix

When Allen was finding ways to keep drives going and finishing with points, the Broncos needed Nix to come through — something that didn't happen a year ago.

Last year, Nix completed 14-of-23 passes but had just 159 yards and one touchdown (on the opening drive). This time around, he was more effective, completing 26-of-46 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception.

That, of course, is why it hurts to lose Nix for the rest of the playoffs. He wasn't elite, but he did enough to give the Broncos a chance, particularly after losing wide receivers Pat Bryant and Troy Franklin for the game.

The Takeaway

As much as it hurts to know that Nix's season is done, the Broncos continued to show resiliency in the face of adversity. They found a way to win, even against a tough opponent like the Bills.

While the Broncos won't be going into the AFC title game at full strength, the fact that this team is so resilient is a good sign. And who knows — that resiliency might be enough for the Broncos to find a way to still make it to the Super Bowl.

