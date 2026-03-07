5 Free Agent Safeties to Give Broncos an Upgrade Over Brand Jones

On the surface, the Denver Broncos don't need a safety. But the issue hinges on Denver's view of Brandon Jones, who's returning from an injury and entering the final year of his contract.

With P.J. Locke hitting unrestricted free agency, the Broncos need to be looking at options to fill in the depth at the very least, or step in as a starter if they move on from Jones.

Talanoa Hufanga is a great piece, and the Broncos seem content with JL Skinner as his primary backup. Devon Key, who is coming back on an exclusive rights tender, did well, but neither he nor Skinner seems ready to be a starter. Key could be in line as the No. 3 safety, though, replacing Locke.

Denver has to at least be considering moving on from Jones or bringing in competition, since his play started to decline before he got hurt. Replacing Locke isn’t as big a deal with Key ready, and the Broncos can find a safety late in the draft or after to compete to replace Key’s depth role in the unit.

The safety position comes down to the Broncos' internal thoughts about Jones moving forward. Let's examine five free-agent options to give the Broncos options, depending on that view of Jones.

Real quick, Kamren Curl was initially listed, but after re-signing with the Los Angeles Rams for three years and $36 million, I had to switch it up. The Curl deal serves as a heads-up on the current safety market and provides Denver with an idea of what a potential Jones replacement would cost before free agency starts, which can help Denver make up its mind.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Whenever you can steal a player away from a divisional foe, it's a bonus in free agency. While the Kansas City Chiefs' defense had its fair share of issues in the 2025 season, Cook was a solid and consistent piece for them in the secondary and could be a solid option to compete with Jones or even be an upgrade in the starting lineup.

Cook brings a lot of versatility to the back end. While he didn't generate a lot of takeaways, he adds reliable tackling, great instincts, and football IQ that always keep him in position, and he's gotten better every year of his four-year career so far.

Cook can handle multiple roles in the secondary, which could help the Broncos be more multiple on the back end, while they're currently a bit more handicapped there with Jones.

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) runs the ball as Baltimore Ravens safety Alohi Gilman (12) chases during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Gilman would be a direct upgrade over Jones. He does much of what Jones does, but better.

Gilman is coming off the best year of his career, which should translate into a big contract, and with Denver in mind, his time with the Los Angeles Chargers adds to the value.

Similarly to Curl, this is a move only if Denver is set on moving on from Jones. Gilman is a little over a year older than Jones and will likely cost more. If Denver wants to invest in a direct upgrade over Jones, then Gilman makes sense.

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots safety Jaylinn Hawkins (21) celebrates an interception against the New York Jets during the first quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Hawkins may cost similarly to what Jones does for a very similar skill-set, but health and availability are the difference here. Denver would have to be okay with the dead money for Jones and the cost of Hawkins for a similar level of play for this to work, so it really comes down to Jones's medical outlook.

There is a little more coverage ability with Hawkins, but less there as a run defender, and he is coming off a year with four interceptions and six passes deflected. Takeaways have to increase for the Broncos this next season, as that is the most immediate way for the unit to improve.

Nov 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bears free safety Kevin Byard (31) runs for a gain following an interception during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Byard is a veteran who has been one of the NFL's best safeties for multiple years. He is also coming off a season with seven interceptions and eight passes broken up.

Byard will be 33 in August, so signing him wouldn't be about getting younger or cheaper than Jones, but it would be a sign of going all out for the 2026 season.

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons cornerback Cobee Bryant (37) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Takeaways — that's the focus here as the Broncos have their downhill enforcer in Hufanga. They need to generate more takeaways, and the safety position is where they can make that upgrade.

Last year, Bryant had four interceptions and seven passes deflected. In the last two years, he has as many interceptions as Jones has for his whole career.

The issue with Bryant is that he is a hit-or-miss tackler, while Jones is a lot more reliable there. Bryant offers better coverage and even more versatility in his usage, though.

Jones has been a fine player for Denver, but the injury is a concern, especially given the decline he showed earlier and his impending free agency.