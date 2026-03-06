Broncos Bring Back Two Key Free Agents for 2026

During the NFL Combine, we learned the Denver Broncos plan to tender exclusive rights free- agent running back Tyler Badie. Fast forward to Friday, and the Broncos are taking care of business with two other exclusive rights free agents .

9NEWS ' Mike Klis broke the news that Denver will tender safety Devon Key and rush linebacker Dondrea Tillman. The ERFA tender is priced at $1.075 million for 2026.

"Per source, [the] Broncos have agreements to bring back exclusive rights free agent safety/All-Pro special teamer Devon Key and fellow ERFA OLB Dondrea Tillman, who had 4.0 sacks and 2 INTs (with impressive returns) last year," Klis posted on X.

Most ERFA decisions are a matter of course, but not always. In the case of Key and Tillman, it's a no-brainer.

Key's Resume

Key set a new franchise record last season with 26 special-teams tackles, leading the league and garnering first-team All-Pro honors. It was the first All-Pro recognition of his young career. He became the first player in Broncos history to make the A.P. All-Pro Team as a special teamer.

Key also forced a fumble and appeared in all 17 regular-season games. Key's new franchise record eclipsed Keith Burns' long-held mark of 24 special-teams tackles (2000, 03). Key was snubbed in the Pro Bowl vote, but the A.P. helped offset that.

With P.J. Locke's pending departure into unrestricted free agency, the Broncos could view Key as the natural safety to step into the No. 3 role behind Talanoa Hufanga and Brandon Jones. Key is a very talented player, and he's developed nicely since arriving on Denver's practice squad back in 2022.

Tillman's Path to Denver

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Dondrea Tillman (92) runs with the ball after an interception against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Tillman arrived in Denver as a college free agent in 2024, technically, even though he'd been playing professional ball in the UFL. As a 'rookie,' he notched five sacks as a backup.

Last season, Tillman co-led the team with two interceptions, making a name for himself as a runner after the catch, picking up 59 return yards, including a long of 36. He finished his second NFL season with 41 tackles (13) solo, four sacks, three tackles for a loss, and three passes defensed.

Not bad for the No. 4 rush linebacker on the depth chart. Tillman and Jonah Elliss have served as the primary backups to Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper, and they've done well to ensure that when the starters leave the field, the pass-rushing show goes on.

Tillman is only 27 years old and he has a bright NFL future ahead of him. After this season, he'll be a restricted free agent. If he continues on his current trajectory, the Broncos might opt to re-sign him instead of tendering him, but that decision won't be made for another year.

Tillman might become to expensive to keep, if he keeps it up.

About Jordan Jackson

Besides Badie, whom, again, the Broncos reportedly plan on tendering, defensive lineman Jordan Jackson is also an ERFA. Considering the price tag, Jordan might be the relatively rare exception and go un-tendered.