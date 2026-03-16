8 Free Agents Still Available Who Could Start for the Broncos

The Denver Broncos have everyone around the NFL mystified after their unprecedented approach to the first week of free agency. The Broncos remain the only NFL team yet to have signed an outside free agent, though they've brought back 17 of their own .

It would be great to get an inkling of what the Broncos' vision is, but neither GM George Paton nor head coach Sean Payton are likely to suddenly get talkative, call a press conference, and spill the beans. Broncos fans might have to wait until NFL draft weekend at the end of April to start getting some answers and explanation for this, frankly, bizarre approach to free agency.

There's a lot of time left between now and the draft, though, and while the Broncos' did fill several potential roster holes by re-signing their own players, there are still some obvious needs. This, again, is what makes this year's approach so strange: the needs persist, and NFL teams strive to fill them before the draft.

Meanwhile, despite the initial waves of free agency crashing fruitlessly at the base of the Rocky Mountains, the Broncos could shock the world and sign an outside player. There are still several free agents available on the market who could start immediately for Denver, or, at the very least, represent an upgrade at their respective positions.

Let's break them down.

Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Few people around the Mile High City were all that intrigued by Hill when the Miami Dolphins moved on, but with the market drying up, he suddenly looks a bit more attractive. He's been one of the most prolific and explosive NFL wide receivers of the past decade, but he's on the wrong side of 30 and is coming off a serious season-ending knee injury.

Any team would also have to consider Hill's relative fit with their locker room culture, and the Broncos would be no different. Still, one of the benefits of waiting to sign a free agent is, with the demand waning, the cost diminishes.

We don't know how far along Hill is in his recovery, but with his championship pedigree with the Kansas City Chiefs, he could intrigue the Broncos. Hill came just shy of another 1,000-yard season in 2024, his last full season.

Bright offensive minds like Payton and offensive coordinator Davis Webb could find all sorts of interesting ways to utilize a weapon like Hill. That is, if his recovery outlook is acceptable. It all comes down to that knee.

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) makes a catch during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Samuel didn't have the success he expected in Washington, and although he's slowed down perceptibly, he could have another solid year or two left in the tank. At 30 years old, he can still play, but he would need to land with a team that has the right vision for him.

Would Denver be that team? I'm honestly not certain, but any additional weaponry to help Bo Nix contend with the first-place schedule he'll face in 2026 would be a plus. Samuel had 72 receptions for 727 yards and six total touchdowns last year.

One of the reasons Samuel failed to launch in Washington was the quarterback instability the team faced. Jayden Daniels missed a ton of time, and it impacted the production of the Commanders' weapons. Keep that in mind.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jonnu Smith (81) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

2025 was definitely a down year for Smith, but he earned a Pro Bowl nod the year before in Miami. His fit with the Pittsburgh Steelers was questionable, and now he's on the market again.

At 30, Smith still has some juice left, and the Broncos could use one more proven commodity at tight end. He's not the greatest blocker, but he can be effective when used that way in motion or as an H-back.

Keeping it real, it's hard to see the Broncos making a free-agent addition at tight end. They brought back all their tight ends from last year, with the exception of the practice-squad veteran Marcedes Lewis, signaling that they're happy running it back with Evan Engram and Adam Trautman at the top of the depth chart, despite fielding arguably the words tight end room in the NFL last year.

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) tackles New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Again, the Broncos made it clear that Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad will be their starting linebackers, but after releasing Dre Greenlaw, they're still missing that third proven guy. Okereke might be a tad rich to spend on a third veteran linebacker, but the longer he languishes on the free-agent market, the cheaper he'll get.

The soon-to-be 30-year-old had 143 tackles and two interceptions last year. The New York Giants moved on, likely due to cost, but Okereke can still play at a high level.

Nov 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The ideal solution at tight end is still available. The Broncos like Trautman as their in-line Y tight end, but he's very limited as a blocker and as a receiver, though the team loves him as a culture/system guy.

Njoku can thrive as both a blocker in-line, and as a receiver running routes. He's 29, has good hands, explosive athleticism, and a lot of experience.

I'll be surprised if the Broncos make a tight-end addition, but Njoku paired with Engram would be something to behold and a true boon to Nix.

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) runs to score a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Of all the receivers I've mentioned thus far, Jennings would make the most sense for the Broncos. He could help Nix and make opposing defenses pay for double-teaming Courtland Sutton, and would represent an instant upgrade over Troy Franklin or Pat Bryant — at this stage in their respective careers.

Jennings is just 29 and has been San Francisco's leading receiver of late. The 49ers signed Mike Evans, which has left Jennings out in the cold.

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) gives chase to Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the second half of the game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Jordan is 36 but he's played all 17 games in each of the past three seasons. Drafted by Payton in New Orleans back in 2011, Jordan has been one of the NFL's best interior defenders of his era.

The Broncos might not pull the trigger on Jordan, even though he is a Payton guy, because it might risk offsetting the compensatory draft pick they hope to get for losing John Franklin-Myers. But if the Broncos want a day-one starter to complement Zach Allen, Jordan is a no-brainer, especially on a one or two-year deal.

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) runs the ball in for a touchdown against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) and linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) during the third quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Mixon is 30 and coming off a season-ending knee injury, but he could be a day-one starter for Denver. Now, we know the Broncos plan for J.K. Dobbins to be their starter, but Mixon would give them a reliable complement and backup in the event that Dobbins goes down again.

Mixon has struggled with injury at times throughout his career, but he's been one of the NFL's most productive running backs since entering the league in 2017. Like Hill, signing him would be all about that physical and having confidence in his recovery trajectory.