3 Positions Broncos Fans Wanted a Free Agent — What’s Next Post-Draft

With the Denver Broncos having completed the 2026 NFL draft and addressed multiple needs, the question is whether any additional roster needs will be pursued through free agency.

In the weeks leading up to the draft, there remained speculation on whether the Broncos might add free agents who were still available — some of whom are street free agents and wouldn't cost the team a compensatory pick if they were signed.

With the draft in the books, no free agent will count toward the compensatory pick formula unless the player is designated by his former team as a compensatory free agent.

But with 20-plus rookies hitting the roster, will the Broncos add any free agents? Let's look at a few positions that could still be in play.

Linebacker

The Broncos passed on available options for inside linebacker in the draft until pick No. 257 — the so-called Mr. Irrelevant pick — with the selection of Buffalo's Red Murdock.

However, the Broncos might still want to keep an eye on available free agents. While the Broncos do seem to like Karene Reid — who mainly played special teams last year — and the team might not be prepared to give up on Levelle Bailey, it wouldn't hurt to add a veteran.

Bobby Okereke, a former team captain for the New York Giants, might be the best option among available free agents. Devin White, a former first-round pick who has been solid but not great as a starter in recent seasons, might be worth adding as a rotational player.

The Broncos don't have to hurry up and add a veteran, but this is a position in which it'll be worth keeping free agency in mind. If the Broncos aren't happy with how their current depth is progressing and they believe Murdock needs more time, adding a veteran wouldn't hurt.

Defensive Line

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

There have been a few fans who have wondered whether the Broncos might add Cameron Jordan, whose contract with the New Orleans Saints expired after the 2025 season. Broncos head coach Sean Payton is familiar with Jordan, who spent all 14 of his seasons with the Saints.

However, after the Broncos drafted Tyler Onyedim, and with the depth they have at outside linebacker, even with the possibility of Jonah Elliss playing more at inside linebacker, there simply isn't room for Jordan on the roster.

The Broncos could look at Jordan if they lose somebody to injury or if Onyedim and 2025 third-round pick Sai'vion Jones don't impress in training camp. But for now, there's no need to add a free agent here.

Tight End

Perhaps no position got more of an external push to add a free agent than tight end, given that Adam Trautman is strictly average and Evan Engram didn't have the expected impact in 2025. David Njoku has perhaps been the free agent to get the most love from Broncos fans in the past several weeks.

But the Broncos added two tight ends on Day 3, trading up to select Justin Joly in Round 5, a player they had previously brought in for a visit. The Broncos also added Dallen Bentley with the No. 256 overall pick and, thus, have plenty of younger tight ends to compete for roster spots.

There's no point in adding Njoku now. While some might advocate for cutting Engram now to add Njoku, Engram is due $5M in salary, and there's no guarantee he would get signed elsewhere for a big enough contract to offset that.

As with Jordan, Njoku should only be considered if the Broncos lose an expected contributor to injury. Otherwise, there's no room for Njoku or any other free agent tight end.

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