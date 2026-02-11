ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter has quieted whispers indicating that Denver Broncos lame-duck general manager George Paton could leave his post this offseason and return to the Minnesota Vikings' front office as their new GM.

"I was around a lot of Broncos people at the Super Bowl. I didn't get any indication that was the case," Schefter reported Tuesday on Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM. "George still has kids in high school, I believe. I don't think he's looking to leave. Could it happen one day? Sure. Would Minnesota be interested? I'm sure. But my understanding is George is pretty content, and Denver is intent upon keeping him in Denver."

We asked @AdamSchefter about the possibility of George Paton returning to Minnesota to be the Vikings GM.



“My understanding is that George is pretty content, and Denver is intent on keeping him in Denver.”#BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/tEi3O6iN1a — 92.5 FM - Denver's Altitude Sports Radio (@AltitudeSR) February 10, 2026

Hired by Minnesota in 2007, Paton spent 15 years with the Vikings in front-office roles — beginning as director of player personnel and advancing to assistant general manager — before succeeding John Elway as Denver's full-time GM in 2021.

Recent speculation suggested Paton, who's entering the final year of his contract, might be enticed to return to the Vikings' front office in 2026, this time as their new GM.

"Another name circulating in conversations with league sources is former Vikings executive and current Broncos general manager George Paton, who still has strong internal relationships," The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported on Feb. 1. "Paton remains under contract with Denver and is well regarded by both Broncos ownership and head coach Sean Payton."

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported similar in January, noting Paton would be a "hot GM candidate" should he shake loose from the Mile High City. Fowler did allow, however, that an extension with the Broncos is also a distinct possibility.

"GM George Paton is finishing the fifth year of a six-year deal. He doesn't have an extension yet. Signs point to Paton staying in Denver," Fowler wrote on Jan. 7. "The Broncos have 24 regular-season wins in the past two years with Paton and head coach Sean Payton together. The drafts have been successful. Perhaps Denver works out an extension this offseason. But if he became available for some reason, he'd be a hot GM candidate."

An extension is not only a possibility, it's a legitimate probability. It wouldn't be at all surprising if Paton put pen to paper soon on a lucrative deal to remain in Denver, overseeing an ascending contender alongside head coach Sean Payton.

But until he does, the whispers — faint as they are — will continue to linger in the background.

Vacancies on Payton's Staff

While the organization attempts to hammer out an agreement with Paton, there's also the matter of rounding out the coaching staff, which lost offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, wide receivers coach Keary Colbert, and cornerbacks coach Addison Lynch following the team's season-ending loss in the AFC Championship.

The OC spot was filled with the promotion of Davis Webb, though Payton has yet to name replacements for Colbert and Lynch. Perhaps that will come as the calendar draws closer to this month's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.