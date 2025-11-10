Broncos LB Singleton Undergoes Surgery After Cancer Diagnosis
Denver Broncos inside linebacker Alex Singleton recently underwent successful surgery for testicular cancer that was diagnosed prior to the team's Week 10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, he announced in a statement released Monday.
Singleton revealed the cancerous growth was detected early — after a random NFL drug test last Monday — and that he "fully expect[s]" to return to action in the "coming weeks."
"I shared this news with our team this morning. I’m grateful for everyone’s support and can’t wait to get back on the field soon! Go Broncos!" Singleton wrote in part on X.
One of the Broncos' starting linebackers and a defensive captain, Singleton has appeared in 10 games this season, pacing the club with 89 total tackles while notching the second-most solo stops (36). He's added three tackles-for-loss, two quarterback hits, one sack, and one forced fumble across 660 snaps.
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Broncos Issue Statement
The Broncos released an official statement of their own after Singleton broke the unfortunate news, reaffirming the organization's "No. 1 priority is Alex's health and well-being."
"Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton on Friday underwent successful surgery for testicular cancer, which was diagnosed last week after random NFL drug testing flagged indicators that prompted further evaluation. Alex is recovering well from the procedure with doctors optimistic he could return to play in the coming weeks pending additional test results," the team posted on X.
"A team captain and our 2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee, Alex is known for his leadership and dedication to making a positive impact in the community. Those qualities will continue to define Alex as he shares his story to highlight the importance of early detection and regular screening.
"Our No. 1 priority is Alex's health and well-being, and we are grateful it appears the cancer was caught early. Alex and his family have our unwavering support as we look forward to welcoming him back on the field soon."
Singleton Speaks
The Broncos made Singleton available to the media upon the news of his cancer diagnosis circulating throughout social media. He admitted it's "been a whirlwind" thus far, but hopes to be an advocate for others in his situation.
Singleton also confirmed that he had no plans to miss last Thursday's game against the Raiders, despite receiving the diagnosis beforehand.
"Football has always been an outlet for me and always will be. … Tuesday through Thursday, I got to immerse myself in football and take this off my mind," he said, via The Athletic's Nick Kosmider.