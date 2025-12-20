Bo Nix Stands on the Edge of a Historic NFL Achievement

The Denver Broncos are the NFL's hottest team, with 11 straight wins. The Jacksonville Jaguars are also hot, as winners of five straight, but the Broncos haven't lost at home since Week 6 of the 2024 season.

This deep in the 2025 campaign, several Broncos have individual milestones or records at stake. There's a real chance for some history to be made, and it could happen on Sunday.

A special nod and shout-out to the Broncos' excellent PR department for providing these milestones and historical records to Denver Broncos On SI. First, a look at some team marks at stake.

Broncos History in the Making

As it stands, the Broncos are tied with their 2012 counterparts for the second-longest winning streak in franchise history. If the Broncos beat the Jaguars, the 2025 squad will take sole possession of the second-longest winning streak, behind only the 1998 team (13 wins).

The Broncos need a win on Sunday to win 12 consecutive games in a single season for the first time since 1998 (13 games). It would also mark the team's first 13-2 start since 1998.

A win would also give Denver 13 straight home victories for the first time since 2012-13 (13 games).

Bo Nix Needs Two TDs

Nix needs two passing touchdowns to become the fourth quarterback in NFL history to pass for 25 touchdowns in each of his first two seasons. He's already the only other quarterback besides Dan Marino achieve the trifecta of 20-plus wins, 7,000-plus passing yards, and 50-plus passing touchdowns.

Take a moment and appreciate just how prolific Nix has been since arriving as the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Yes, he's been blessed to land with Sean Payton, but let's not diminish the quarterback's achievements by somehow giving his head coach and play-caller all the credit.

Nix has been a historic quarterback. After wandering the quarterback desert for eight years post-Super Bowl 50, the Broncos have a franchise guy.

RJ Harvey Looking for Pay-Dirt

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) runs for a gain during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Harvey needs one touchdown to take sole possession for the third-most touchdowns by a rookie running back in team history. He's currently tied with Phillip Lindsay.

Courtland Sutton Aiming for 1,000

Sutton needs 114 receiving yards to become the first Bronco since Emmanuel Sanders (2014-16) and Demaryius Thomas (2012-16) to reach 1,000 receiving yards in back-to-back seasons. Sutton's consistency over the years has been stunning, and it's good to see his long-suffering production finally rewarded with a winning team.

Nik Bonitto Poised to Achieve What Only One Other Bronco Has

Bonitto needs one sack to become the second player in team history to reach 13.5 sacks in back-to-back seasons, joining defensive end Simon Fletcher (1991-93). It's kind of crazy, but even the mighty Von Miller never accomplished the feat.

