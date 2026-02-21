In identifying one potential trade for each NFL team this offseason, Bleacher Report settled on New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara as the ideal target for the Denver Broncos.

On Friday, BR's Alex Ballentine proposed the Broncos acquire Kamara from New Orleans in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round draft pick.

"There's something to be said for Alvin Kamara finishing out his career as a Saint. It's not often we see a player have a 10-year career with the same team in the league anymore," Ballentine wrote.

"There's also something to be said for Kamara reuniting with former head coach Sean Payton for another ride at a championship."

"The Saints are positioned to move on from Kamara. The 30-year-old back posted under 1,000 total yards (657) for the first time in his career. However, he still provided value as a pass catching option out of the backfield."

"Payton has his lead back in R.J. Harvey. He could get creative in how he incorporates his veteran back as Kamara extends his shelf life as a complementary piece in an offense that still needs weapons."

A core member of Payton's 2017 Saints draft class, Kamara has been among the better backs of his generation, compiling 12,198 yards from scrimmage and 86 total touchdowns (61 rushing, 25 receiving) across 126 games. He made the Pro Bowl five straight years and was twice named second-team All-Pro.

Kamara, who turns 31 in July, has never had a 1,000-yard rushing campaign but eclipsed 1,100 scrimmage yards in every season except his injury-riddled 2025, when he also recorded a career-low one TD.

Kamara technically has two years remaining on his current contract (2027 is a void year) with New Orleans. He's due an $11.5 million base salary and is scheduled to count $18.633 million against the salary cap in 2026.

Nov 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) hands off to running back Alvin Kamara (41) during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Why The Broncos Must Resist

If this were 2018, 2019 -- heck, even 2024 -- Payton would be justified in attempting to reunite with his former star pupil. But the calendar says otherwise ... and Kamara's tape does, too.

This is quite clearly a running back who crossed the dreaded 30-year-old barrier, who's had an enormous workload over nearly a decade in the league, and who could be starting to physically break down at this juncture of his career.

In 11 games last season, Kamara managed just 471 rushing yards and 186 receiving yards while finding paydirt only once. He averared a paltry 3.6 yards per carry. This is not the same running back Payton fondly remembers from their stint together in the Big Easy.

The Broncos would be better served to keep the draft pick while aiming higher at the position, perhaps looking at signing the Jets' Breece Hall, the Seahawks' Kenneth Walker, or the Falcons' Tyler Allgeier as unrestricted free agents when the market officially opens for business next month.