Broncos Emerging as Potential Landing Spot for Power Running Back

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton might choose to attack the offseason by spending some of that salary cap space that has been freed up by Russell Wilson's contract finally falling off the books. The Broncos' big push is expected to center around wide receiver and running back this offseason.

While the likes of New York Jets running back Breece Hall are set to hit the market, finding the right fit might be more important than bona fide star appeal.

For that to come to fruition, NFL Network 's Steve Wyche likes Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier as the dynamic fit to pair with RJ Harvey in Denver.

"A free agent, I think he would be an ideal fit with the Denver Broncos. Here's the comp. Tyler Allgeier, remembered as a rookie, rushed for 1,000 yards. But the Falcons went out and got Bijan Robinson: too good to pass on. But if you put Tyler Allgeier in the backfield with RJ Harvey, you've got Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara in Sean Payton's system," Wyche said on a segment of The Insiders.

"Think about what those two did together down in New Orleans; that's what the Allgeier/Harvey tandem could look like. Allgeier is a touchdown maker, too — eight rushing touchdowns — someone with a great nose for the ball. So I think again, for what they might want to do in the physical aspect of the run game to help out Bo Nix, Allgeier would be a perfect fit in Denver."

Allgeier's Fit in Denver

Nov 30, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) rushes the ball against New York Jets cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Regardless of who the Broncos sign or draft, Payton is still searching to unleash talent within his offense. Allgeier would help with that ongoing mission because he has a notable history of fulfilling his role and allowing an explosive runner to really flourish.

Allgeier would provide some red-zone upside, especially as a power, short-yardage ball-carrier on the goal-line. His career high of eight touchdowns last year proves he knows where paydirt is.

If the Broncos are able to plug Allgeier into the Bo Nix-led offense, it might open some doors for Harvey to take flight as a sophomore. In theory, it could see Allgeier do the heavy lifting, while Harvey is enabled in more creative ways to operate out in space to make big plays.

Harvey scored 12 touchdowns last season as a rookie, which suggests that there's a lot more to come if the scheme can be opened up for him.

Adding Allgeier would also give Payton no concerns over ball security. The 25-year-old former BYU Cougar has 737 touches spread over his four-year NFL career, but he's never fumbled.

Unlike chasing after a more expensive runner like Hall, it also figures that Allgeier might come to Denver as a far more fiscally savvy option, especially for a guy who's already got a 1,000-yard season on his resume.

Paying running backs has kind of moved back into vogue around the NFL again, but not breaking the bank at the position would free up Broncos GM George Paton to prioritize making a splash at the wide receiver position in free agency.

Allgeier would check a lot of boxes, and he doesn't figure to be as pricey as Hall or Kenneth Walker III. He might be the best bang-for-buck fit for Denver on the open market.