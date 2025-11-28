Bo Nix Poised to Join Exclusive Club of Broncos QBs This Week

The Denver Broncos have a lot on the line this week against the Washington Commanders . The Broncos have won eight straight games, but, believe it or not, it's not the longest active streak in the NFL.

That belongs to the 10-2 New England Patriots, winners of nine in a row. By virtue of that 10th win, the Patriots leapfrogged the Broncos, while they were on bye, for the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC.

The Commanders are 3-8, but they're also coming off a bye, like the Broncos. Washington's season is all but over. However, there's nothing the Commanders would like more than to spoil Denver's playoff outlook.

In what will be the Broncos' third primetime game of this season, this time on Sunday Night Football, several individuals are approaching career milestones or are on the brink of records. Let's take a look at what's on the table for these individual Broncos, with one quick team mark within striking distance.

In Search of 9

The Broncos need a win on Sunday to win nine consecutive games in a single season for the first time since 2012 (11 games). If Denver gets to 10-2, it would be the club's first time since 2015. The Broncos also need one win to improve to 9-7 overall and 3-4 on the road all-time against the Commanders.

Bo Nix Looking for Pay-Dirt

Nix needs two passing touchdowns to become the fifth player in franchise history to reach 20 passing touchdowns in back-to-back seasons. He sacrificed his touchdown streak (17 games) to successfully execute Sean Payton's game plan in Week 11 and vanquish the Kansas City Chiefs.

With 18 passing touchdowns this season, Nix needs just two more to join legends like John Elway and Peyton Manning on that elite list of Broncos quarterbacks to hit double-digit passing scores in back-to-back seasons.

Courtland Sutton Approaching 6,000

Sutton needs 11 receiving yards to become the third fastest player in team history to reach 6,000 career receiving yards. He has climbed the Broncos' all-time receiving list this season.

If Sutton gets 51 receiving yards, he'll become the fourth player in team history to eclipse 700 receiving yards in five straight seasons. I like his odds.

RJ Harvey Looking to Score Through the Air

Harvey needs one touchdown catch to tie for the most receiving touchdowns by any rookie running back since 1960. He has four receiving scores already this season.

Nik Bonitto Looking to Join Von Miller

Bonitto needs 0.5 sacks to become the first Bronco since Von Miller (2014-18) to record double-digit sacks in consecutive seasons. If Bonitto can pull it off in Week 13, it'll be poetic, in that Miller will be lined up on the opposite sideline with the Commanders (he wears jersey No. 24).

Jonathon Cooper in Search of 7th-Round History

Cooper needs 0.5 sacks to become the fourth player selected in the seventh round or later to record at least eight sacks in three straight seasons. He has 7.5 sacks this season, after notching a career-high 10.5 in 2024.

