Bo Nix Shares Raw Reaction to Broncos Fans Booing Him
At multiple points during the Denver Broncos' Week 10 matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders, quarterback Bo Nix and the offense were booed. The Broncos found a way to win the game 10-7, thanks mostly to the defense playing lights out.
Outside of two drives, Nix and the Broncos' offense were about as bad as it gets. It was frankly hard to watch at times, utterly mystifying, and frustrating.
After the game, Nix reacted to being booed by the Mile High Faithful.
“I’ve been booed before, and I’ll be booed again. Not going to be the last time," Nix said. "It’s obviously unfortunate. You don’t want your own fans booing you, but it’s part of it.”
An Uneven Second Season
Broncos Country still has faith in its second-year quarterback, but Nix's performance this season has been very uneven. Recency bias is a thing, and his last two games have been stinkers, which only adds to the sense of dissatisfaction and alarm within the fan base.
Nix went 16-of-28 for 150 yards and a touchdown, with two interceptions. He finished with a putrid quarterback rating of 54.2.
The Broncos' offense was only able to total 220 yards against a mid-ranked Raiders defense, going 5-of-15 on third down (33%). As one of the NFL's eight-best teams in the red zone, the Broncos struggled there on Thursday night, too, converting just one of their three possessions into touchdowns.
“We have to do better," Nix said. "At some point, 10 points isn’t going to be enough. We have to score more.”
Nix looked unsettled and unconfident from the first snap. The Broncos' offense was completely out of rhythm throughout, and Sean Payton chose some head-scratching times to go away from the run game, which was the only aspect of the attack that was modestly efficient.
Some Perspective
However, some grace might be in order. The Broncos have a had a very busy first 10 weeks of the season, spending almost two weeks away from home in their East Coast trip to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5 and their voyage across the Atlantic to beat the New York Jets in London.
The Broncos defeated the Houston Texans on the road on Sunday, and came home to immediately prepare to host the Raiders four days later. The Broncos didn't practice ahead of the Raiders games.
The Broncos held some walkthrough practices, but they're not much more than ambulatory mental reps. So, it's somewhat understandable that the offense, in particular, would take some time getting up to speed on Thursday night.
But Nix and company never did really get there. What's worse is that it was arguably Nix's worst game as a pro, 28 games (counting playoffs) into his NFL career.
The good news is that the Broncos now get to exhale a little bit with 10 days off until they host the Kansas City Chiefs. Payton sent the players home after Thursday night's game and won't expect them back in the building until Monday.
Hopefully, this mini-bye of sorts allows the Broncos to recharge their batteries a little bit. It's been an ugly couple of games back-to-back, but it's important not to lose sight of the Broncos' resilience and the fact that they're 8-2 for the first time since 2015.
“We just have a tough, resilient football team. We find ways to win," Nix said. "Usually. right now. It’s the defense leading the charge. They just continue to get us the ball back. [They got] a bunch of sacks tonight, a few that were in field goal range that knocked them out. You’ll win a lot of games with a defense playing like that. Tonight we had a little spark with some special teams plays. Then we just, at some point, we have to start moving the football and scoring points.”
Amen to that, Bo.