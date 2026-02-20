Of Broncos' Top 3 Free-Agent RB Options, One Makes the Most Sense

It’s no secret that the Denver Broncos are in dire need of a running back to bring an effective ground game back to the Mile High City. Soon-to-be free agent J.K. Dobbins brought a spark through the first 10 games of the 2025 season, rushing for 772 yards (top five through 10 weeks) and four touchdowns before suffering a foot injury against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10.

Rookie RJ Harvey scored 12 total touchdowns, which was the most by any rookie in 2025, but he was not in the same area code as Dobbins in terms of consistent down-to-down running, posting a meager 3.7 yards-per-attempt, and averaging 31.8 yards per game.

Luckily for the Broncos, there are a handful of free-agent running backs who will hit the market in early March and a few potential trade targets who could revive their ground game and give Bo Nix and the offense the balance they need. Let's go through another exercise of this, that, and the other.

This: Breece Hall | New York Jets | Free Agent

Hall is a big play waiting to happen, and that was on full display in 2025 after he posted 26 runs of 10-plus yards. Hall finished the season with 1,065 yards and four touchdowns on 243 carries.

Hall's contact balance and bend, paired with his burst, make him a threat to score from any part of the field. What concerns me about him is his struggles with holding onto the football.

In his four-year career, Hall has fumbled 11 times (including six in 2024), which isn’t ideal for a back that would be taking the bulk of Denver’s carries. It’s also worth noting that he has had a sizeable number of carries through college and into the NFL, with a whopping 1,473 (718 in college/755 in the NFL).

Longevity is always a concern with running backs, and Hall’s workload over the years and ACL tear in 2022 are red flags to be mindful of.

That: Tyler Allgeier | Atlanta Falcons | Free Agent

Allgeier doesn’t get as much love as his superstar teammate Bijan Robinson, but he is a sneaky good back who could make a significant difference in the Broncos’ backfield. Allgeier rushed for 514 yards and eight touchdowns on 143 carries as the battering ram of the Falcons’ offense.

In his 676 carries, Allgeier has not fumbled once and has missed only one game (in his rookie year), which makes a great case for him to finally take the role of a lead back. His main drawback is his effectiveness in the pass game, with only 61 career receptions for 516 yards, which could be an opportunity problem due to Robinson getting the bulk of Atlanta’s snaps.

If the Broncos are looking for a young (24 years old) reliable hammer to wear down a defense, Allgeier is firmly in the conversation to lead their stable.

The Other: David Montgomery | Detroit Lions | Trade

Montgomery is a back that isn’t talked about enough as a possible option to fix the Broncos’ backfield woes. He has had a very successful career thus far, rushing for 6,115 yards and 59 touchdowns on 1,477 carries.

Montgomery has seen his snap count diminish in recent years with the emergence of the Lions’ 2023 first-round running back, Jahmyr Gibbs, who got 85 more carries in 2025. Montgomery is 28 and running backs tend to slow down around his age, which is concerning, especially if you’re trading away draft picks to acquire him, but he did play in every game in 2025.

The Lions would like teams to trade for Montgomery, but there is a chance that he will be cut to free up $8.2 million, which would be preferable for the Broncos. With a diminishing role in Detroit, Montgomery could be looking for a change in scenery, and Denver would be a favorable situation for both him and the Broncos.

The Verdict: Tyler Allgeier

Of all the realistic trade and free-agent running back options, Allgeier makes the most sense for the Broncos. His wrecking-ball running style, paired with his low tread, age, health, and ball security, makes him the prime candidate to lead the Broncos’ running back stable.

Allgeier's ability to wear down defenses opens up opportunities for Harvey to gash the opposition while they’re trying to catch their breath, creating a true thunder-and-lightning tandem. Denver can’t rely on a 27-year-old Dobbins coming off his third season-ending injury to be a consistent contributor, and is better off making him a memory of the 2025 season rather than the future.

Allgeier isn’t the biggest name on the market, but he’s the best man to bring the boom back to the Broncos’ ground game.