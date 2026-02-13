Broncos' Offseason Team Needs Ranked from Least to Most Crucial

As a team that was one unfortunate injury away from a Super Bowl berth, the Denver Broncos have very few urgent roster needs. The pursuit of roster-building, however, never ends, and the Broncos will always strive to improve.

The offseason is the time for doing it. First up, the Broncos will tackle NFL free agency, which opens on March 11. That's where the team will look to fill its most pressing needs.

Then comes the NFL draft at the end of April, which, if the Broncos succeed in filling their immediate roster holes in free agency, will allow them to take a longer view with regard to their selections. That's not to say that need doesn't play a role in the draft equation, but, ideally, it's a minor factor and not the primary motivator for a pick.

Today, we're ranking the Broncos' 2026 roster needs from the least to the most crucial. This will give fans a clearer understanding of what to expect when free agency opens in a month.

8. Developmental QB

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) and quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) run out for player introductions prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

First things first; the Broncos don't really have a need at quarterback. Bo Nix is the franchise guy and the Broncos love Jarrett Stidham as the backup. Stidham is under contract for one more year in Denver, which means it would behoove the front office to look for a developmental option in this year's draft.

A late-round pick or even priority free-agent signing would be ideal and there are some decent options in that mold. I scouted several of them at the Senior Bowl last month, but we'll see how the NFL Combine influences these quarterbacks' draft stock.

This is far from a pressing need, but Nix's injury at the penultimate worst time last month made it clear that Denver has to have a viable backup. Ideally, someone better than Stidham by, say, 2027,

7. Safety

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke (6) celebrates with safety Devon Key (26) after intercepting a pass during the third quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Broncos' starting safety duo is under contract for 2026. Talanoa Hufanga and Brandon Jones are expected to reprise their role as the last line of defense, but P.J. Locke is an unrestricted free agent .

The Broncos should at least see what the market looks like for Locke and, if it won't break the bank, look hard at re-signing him. He's a great fit for the culture and proved in the playoffs how valuable he can be.

But if Locke leaves for greener pastures, the Broncos will need to start restocking the safety shelves. Devon Key is an exclusive rights free agent, and he would immediately move to No. 3 on the depth chart, but JL Skinner will be a free agent after the 2026 season.

This is more of a future need, so the draft would be the ideal place to build, barring an accord with Locke next month.

6. D-Line Depth

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers (98) and defensive end Zach Allen (99) react after a sack against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

With John Franklin-Myers poised to walk out the door, his 14 sacks over the past two years will go with him. The Broncos, apparently, have a plan in place for life post-JFM, but it hinges on development from 2025 third-rounder Sai'vion Jones, who barely played as a rookie.

The Broncos have the horses to get by if Franklin-Myers leaves, but the defensive line is one of those positions that must be cultivated yearly. If a decent option is available in free agency, grab a veteran to hedge against Jones.

If not, this year's draft has some excellent options.

5. O-Line Depth

Sep 29, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) celebrates with Denver Broncos guard Ben Powers (74) after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Broncos' starting five is under contract and set to return in 2026. However, tackles Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey are getting older, and the Broncos haven't drafted a tackle since... well, 2017.

The team has Frank Crum as its developmental option. He's a great athlete at the position, but he's still extremely raw, even entering Year 3. The Broncos need a real guy to develop behind Bolles and McGlinchey without putting all their eggs in the Crum basket.

Plus, left guard Ben Powers is a free agent after 2026, and while Nick Gargiulo took some big steps forward last summer, there's no telling how he'll recover from his torn ACL , or whether he can pick up where he left off pre-injury. Matt Peart is also a free agent in March.

The Broncos would be wise to look for a veteran swing guard. Alex Palczewski was alright in relief of Powers last season, but the Broncos could do better.

This is the type of roster need that could be met in free agency or the draft. Not super pressing right this moment, but if an injury strikes the wrong guy on the starting five, it becomes a four-alarm fire.

4. Tight End

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Adam Trautman (82) carries the ball after a reception against the Washington Commanders in the second quarter of the game at Northwest Stadium. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The Broncos have a pass-catching tight end in Evan Engram. What they need is a traditional Y tight end to help shake up the arithmetic for opposing defenses.

Denver tried to use Adam Trautman as the Y tight end but he's not good enough as a blocker or as a pass-catcher. The draft is always going to offer slim pickings when it comes to blocking tight ends, so if the Broncos can fill this in free agency, that would be ideal.

A proven veteran like David Njoku would be ideal. He can play the Y. But he'll command serious money.

3. Inside Linebacker

September 7, 2025: Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) and Denver Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad (40) celebrate a sack in the second half of the football game between the Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans. | Derek Regensburger / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Two of the Broncos' three starters at linebacker last season are unrestricted free agents: Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad. The Broncos are unlikely to bring both back because Strnad has priced himself into a bigger paycheck, and he wants the assurance of being a starter .

Meanwhile, Singleton will soon turn 33, but he's also been a team captain. My educated guess is that Singleton will re-sign on a two-year deal that's front-loaded, essentially making it a one-year "let's see how it goes" type of contract that gives the Broncos an out after 2026. Father Time remains undefeated, after all.

There are some excellent options in free agency, but if the Broncos do bring back Singleton, or Strnad for that matter, that would ease the emergency, and allow them to find the fight guy in the draft to come in and compete behind Singleton and Greenlaw and battle with the likes of incumbents such as Drew Sanders, Levelle Bailey, Karene Reid, and Jordan Turner.

2. Wide Receiver

Oct 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) celebrates with wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) and quarterback Bo Nix (10) after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Broncos have Courtland Sutton, then a collection of No. 3-caliber wideouts. The Broncos tried to force the ascension of Troy Franklin last year with middling success.

Marvin Mims Jr. is the only receiver that strikes any fear in opponents, but the Broncos don't use him unless the injury bug dictates it. What this offense needs is a true No. 1 receiver that would render Sutton the No. 2.

The free-agent market has some intriguing options, like George Pickens, but the Dallas Cowboys are expected to franchise-tag him. The Broncos could also explore trading for such a wide receiver, like Jaylen Waddlen in Miami, but it would require giving up precious draft capital.

I'll be surprised if the Broncos don't add a veteran wide receiver next month, one way or another. And if something gets in the way of that happening, the first round of this year's draft would be the next-best option.

1. Running Back

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs the ball in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

As much as a game-changing wide receiver would be of great use to Nix, what would be even better is a dominant running back who can provide reliability on the health front and down-to-down consistency on the field. Guys like that don't grow on trees, but with J.K. Dobbins hitting free agency, there are some excellent options.

Tyler Allgeier from the Atlanta Falcons would make a lot of sense. So would Seattle's Kenneth Walker III and New York's Breece Hall . The NFL will fight over Walker and Hall, so unless the Broncos might want to zig and pursue Allgeier, who's been excellent as the No. 2 behind Bijan Robinson in Atlanta.

RJ Harvey will be back next season, and while he'll remain a versatile weapon for Nix, especially in the red zone, he lacks that down-to-down consistency that the Broncos got from Dobbins before he suffered his foot injury in Week 10. The problem with re-signing Dobbins is that he simply can't stay healthy for a full season.

So, Dobbins could be part of the running back room, but the Broncos would have to find one more dynamic guy to co-lead the rushing attack. That would also take some pressure off of Harvey, and allow him to develop.

If the Broncos swing and miss in free agency, there are some fine options in the draft this year. And at this position, the right rookies can have a big year-one impact.

The bottom line, though, is the Broncos have to get better on the ground. They can't continue to rely so heavily on Nix, and they have the offensive line to lead the way. What's missing are the right ball-carriers.