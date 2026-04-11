Broncos 7-Round Mock Draft Floods Roster With Impact Talent

We're less than two weeks out from the 2026 NFL draft. The Denver Broncos have seven selections, although they've already spent their first and third-round picks on veteran wide receiver Jaylen Waddle in a trade with the Miami Dolphins.

The Broncos have plenty of ammunition for this draft, though. Broncos Country is looking forward to this draft perhaps more so than any other in recent memory because the team's offseason has been so... quiet.

I've done one mock draft thus far — a four-rounder in early April. Now it's time for a full seven-round Broncos mock draft.

I used Pro Football Focus ' mock draft simulator to make all the picks. Let's dive in.

Round 2, Pick 62

Jake Golday tackles Michael Trigg. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The Broncos haven't drafted a linebacker this high since 2004, when they selected D.J. Williams in Round 2. That historical distinction makes it less likely that Denver will take a linebacker in Round 2, but it doesn't minimize the team's obvious need at the position.

The Broncos are talking about moving Jonah Elliss to inside linebacker since Dre Greenlaw was released. This move would be a signal that, no, Elliss is going to remain on the edge where he's specialized, and the Broncos aren't going to roll with half-measures.

Golday is a do-it-all linebacker who brings some immediate coverage upside to the table. He's a sideline-to-sideline presence and would give the Broncos an immense upgrade at linebacker, as well as a successor to Alex Singleton, who enters his age-33 season, despite being re-signed on a two-year deal.

Round 4, Pick 108

Jonah Coleman. | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

I'm about as J.K. Dobbins-positive as Broncos fans will find in Denver media, but I'm also smart enough to know that this team needs a first- and second-down insurance policy. Dobbins has never started and finished a season healthy, and the best predictor of future outcome is past outcome, regardless of wishful thinking.

Coleman is not only a powerful runner who could immediately help the Broncos in short-yardage situations and as a rotational piece to the puzzle, but he's a willing-and-able pass protector. That's not easy to find out of the box with a draft prospect.

The fact that Coleman was there at 108, I couldn't pass him up.

Round 4, Pick 111

Chris McClellan. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Broncos have D-line needs in the wake of John Franklin-Myers's departure, and while there were better options earlier in the draft, McClellan helps bolster the depth. McClellan projects more as nose tackle, but he could be developed to contribute across the defensive line.

Initially, McClellan would be one of the low men on the D-line totem pole, as the Broncos' first plan is to let Eyioma Uwazurike and Sai'vion Jones compete for the starting spot vacated by Franklin-Myers. McClellan might need a year to ripen on the vine, but this is a pick the Broncos will be glad they made.

Round 5, Pick 170

Oscar Delp. | Travis Register-Imagn Images

So far, all the Broncos have done at tight end is run it back. Their entire tight end room is the same as last year's, with the exception of practice-squad player Marcedes Lewis.

Delp could provide what the Broncos still lack at tight end, and that's true in-line ability. The Broncos' Y tight end has been Adam Trautman, but he's left much to be desired as an in-line blocker, and he's a below-average receiver.

Delp brings significant receiving upside to the table and an existing technical base as a blocker. He'll only improve in both areas.

Delp's foot injury, discovered at the Combine, sets him back a couple rounds. Getting him in Round 5 felt like an absolute steal.

Round 7, Pick 246

Will Kacmarek. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Back-to-back tight ends? You bet. The Broncos' had one of the NFL's worst tight end rooms last year, and the only current reason to have even a shred of optimism in the unit is the return of Evan Engram, even though he failed to meet expectations in 2025.

Kacmarek is a blocking tight end. But in that department, he's an absolute monster.

Paired with Delp, the Broncos could have a nice long-term duo to build around, but Kacmarek will need to prove he can do more as a receiver to truly have staying power in Denver.

Round 7, Pick 256

Bo Nix and Noah Whittington. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Another running back hits the roster, and combined with the Coleman addition, it doesn't portend well for Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie. However, the Broncos can't afford to rest on their laurels at running back... because there are none.

Whittington ran a 4.52-second 40 at the Oregon pro day, and he's strong, throwing up 24 reps on the bench (225 lbs) at the NFL Combine. He also has the added benefit of having played with Bo Nix at Oregon in 2022 and 2023.

Whittington rushed for a career-high 829 yards and six touchdowns as a senior, averaging 6.4 yards per carry. At 5-foot-8 and 205 pounds, he's built similarly to RJ Harvey.

Round 7, Pick 257

Cole Payton at the Senior Bowl. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The Broncos could use a developmental quarterback to groom behind Nix. Payton is a southpaw, and he's a big, strong athlete.

If Payton doesn't immediately take to the demands of being an NFL quarterback, the 6-foot-3, 236-pound prospect could be asked to switch positions and become an offensive weapon, like Taysom Hill before him in New Orleans. I watched Payton closely for three days at the Senior Bowl and he's got a long way to go in terms of passing consistency, but that's why he's Mr. Irrelevant.

The Broncos would be drafting Payton here purely for his developmental upside as a football player. Quarterback? Maybe. Offensive weapon? More likely.