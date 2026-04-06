Broncos Have Cracked the LB Code — And It’s Not Early Picks

The Denver Broncos enter the 2026 NFL draft with seven picks, with no picks in the first and third rounds after they traded those picks to acquire Jaylen Waddle from the Miami Dolphins.

However, the Broncos still have multiple picks left to address any remaining roster needs. Thus, it will be interesting to see how the Broncos address those needs in the draft, particularly linebacker, running back, tight end, interior defensive line, and safety.

But how have the Broncos done at those positions in recent years? And when the Broncos did find quality contributors at those positions, in what rounds were they drafted?

We're going to look at the five positions that some might argue are the biggest needs when it comes to filling out the roster. In each installment, we'll look at what the Broncos have done since the collective bargaining agreement that set the rookie pay scale was finalized in 2011.

In this installment, we'll look at a position that might be one of the biggest needs: inside linebacker. The Broncos re-signed starters Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad , but need more depth that could be developed into future starters.

Here are the inside linebackers the Broncos have drafted since 2011, listed by year and round.

Nate Irving, 2011, third round

Danny Trevathan, 2012, sixth round

Lamin Barrow, 2014, fifth round

Corey Nelson, 2014, seventh round

Josey Jewell, 2018, fourth round

Keishawn Bierria, 2018, sixth round

Justin Strnad, 2020, fifth round

Drew Sanders, 2023, third round

What it Means

Josey Jewell. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Now, there are several instances in which players were listed at Pro Football Reference as linebackers, but they were better described as edge rushers, as opposed to inside linebackers. Von Miller is the perfect example, but players such as Mike Mohamed and Justin Hollins were primarily pass rushers, too, and Baron Browning was an inside linebacker who found his success as an edge rusher.

But getting back to the players on the list above, the Broncos have had some success in finding quality inside linebackers in the later rounds. Trevathan, Jewell, and Strnad all provided multiple seasons as quality starters, and none of them were taken earlier than the fourth round.

Meanwhile, the two third-round picks used on inside linebackers didn't pan out. Irving was fine on special teams but never became a starter, while Sanders has missed too much time with injuries.

And while not every linebacker taken in the later rounds turned into a starter (though Corey Nelson was a good depth player), the fact that the Broncos have had better success with linebackers taken in the later rounds should tell you enough to know that you don't have to spend an early pick on the position to get quality play.

The Takeaway

Fans shouldn't be too concerned if the Broncos don't use their second-round pick on a linebacker. The Broncos still have a shot at a quality contributor on Day 3 of the draft.

But it would be good for the Broncos to draft a linebacker at some point. While they have their starters in place, depth remains an issue. Karene Reid is the Broncos' best linebacker after Singleton and Strnad, but while he's proven himself on special teams, the position would benefit from more competition.

A linebacker taken on Day 3 won't start immediately, but he doesn't have to. If he has the career trajectory of Strnad, in that he starts out as a good special teams player but then earns his way to a starting job, that's a good thing.