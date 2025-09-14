Broncos Announce Gameday Inactives vs. Colts
The Denver Broncos are at Lucas Oil Stadium for Week 2's road tilt vs. the Indianapolis Colts. Both teams are 1-0, and the Colts have a revenge component in play, after the Broncos ended their playoff hopes late last season in Denver.
With the kickoff coming at 2:05 pm MDT, the Broncos have released their inactives list for Week 2. Let's examine.
- Sam Ehlinger | QB (Emergency)
- Jaleel McLaughlin | RB
- Nate Adkins | TE
- Que Robinson | OLB
- Dre Greenlaw | LB
- Frank Crum | OT
- Sai’vion Jones | DL
Ehlinger is technically an inactive, but he will be dressed and ready to go as the Broncos' third emergency quarterback. That's a newer NFL rule that allows teams to exploit the mandate of seven players not being able to dress on gameday.
Now it's six, essentially, so long as it's the third quarterback and he's on the 53-man roster. Practice squad quarterbacks don't qualify for the emergency third quarterback.
Once again, Sean Payton is erring on the side of Tyler Badie instead of McLaughlin, which is even more eyebrow-raising than it was last week. Badie got the dress in Week 1, and the Broncos tried to feature him in the passing game, with six targets, but he dropped one and overall failed to get on the same page with Bo Nix.
Meanwhile, McLaughlin worked all offseason on his receiving chops, even purchasing a Jugs machine, which he installed in his garage at home. McLaughlin has been a favorite of Payton, but right now, the love is going to Badie as the third running back.
Adkins and Greenlaw were both ruled out of action on Friday due to injury. There's optimism that both could be available next week, especially Greenlaw.
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
It's curious to see Jones and Robinson listed as a healthy scratch once again. The Broncos lost Malcolm Roach to an injury ahead of Week 1, so defensive line depth isn't as strong as the team planned, but it worked out okay for the team last week vs. Tennessee.
Meanwhile, Robinson might be a rush linebacker by trade, but he's specialized in third-phase impact. Known as a four-core special teams player, the rookie fourth-rounder has been a healthy scratch in both games to begin his career.
Considering how sloppy the Broncos' coverage units were last week, you'd think the coaches would want as many of their special teams aces as possible. The Broncos gave up too much yardage on both punt and kick returns in Darren Rizzi's debut as special teams coordinator.
As for Crum, he'll continue to be a healthy scratch until and unless an injury befalls an offensive tackle ahead of him on the depth chart.
Colts
- Tyler Goodson | RB
- Laiatu Latu | DE
- Riley Leonard | QB (Emergency)
- Will Mallory | TE
- Luke Tenuta | OT
- Charvarius Ward | CB
The Colts will be without two first-team cornerbacks today in Ward and Jaylon Jones, the latter of whom was just placed on injured reserve. Meanwhile, Latu has been downgraded to out, which hurts Indy's pass-rushing prowess.