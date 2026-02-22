Broncos Are Hiring Former Lions OC

John Morton is back with the Denver Broncos. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported over the weekend that Morton is expected to rejoin Sean Payton's coaching staff as the pass game coordinator, the same job he held from 2023-24.

"The Broncos are expected to hire former Lions OC John Morton as pass-game coordinator, per sources," Fowler posted on X. "Morton held the pass-game role for Denver from 2023-24. He was also a consultant for the team during the playoffs."

The Morton Story

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 03: Denver Broncos pass game coordinator John Morton oversees practice during the football game between Denver Broncos and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 3, 2023 in Houston, Texas. | Leslie Plaza Johnson / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Morton left the Broncos last year when he accepted the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator job , replacing Ben Johnson, who'd just become the new head coach of the Chicago Bears. Alas, the Lions struggled offensively, and Morton was fired at season's end.

Payton hired Morton as a consultant during the playoffs. One of the Broncos' big touchdowns in the divisional round of the playoffs came from Morton, when big backup offensive tackle Frank Crum caught a touchdown pass against the Buffalo Bills.

Payton explained the genesis of the Crum touchdown.

"So ‘Johnny Mo’ was just working with us, consulting. From Detroit. Detroit ran that play against Buffalo in the regular season last year," Payton said back in January. "The tackle, the jumbo for Detroit, would be on the other end... When we saw that, we saw it as a short-yardage play, but we saw it as a short-yardage red-zone play. They have a tendency to play more man when you’re in jumbo. So a little short motion bumps, who’s covering who, and that’s one of those Rudy plays. Your whole team goes crazy when that happens."

When Morton left last year, the Broncos made quarterbacks coach Davis Webb the pass game coordinator. Webb held both positions during the 2025 season, but he was just promoted to offensive coordinator after Payton fired Joe Lombardi following the Broncos' 10-7 loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC championship game.

Morton, 56, has been coaching in the NFL since 1998. He has several stops on his resume with Payton, including a couple of stints with the New Orleans Saints. Morton now has a couple of stints in Denver.

Payton obviously feels comfortable with Morton on staff, and trusts what he sees and his suggestions. The dynamic on offense is slightly different this time around, with Webb as the new OC, but the constants are Payton and quarterback Bo Nix.

Everyone on Payton's coaching staff is excited about working with Nix moving forward. Entering his third year, Nix is recovering from ankle surgery, but is expected to be good to go when the Broncos begin the offseason training program in earnest following the NFL draft.

Welcome back, Coach Morton.