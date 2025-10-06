Broncos Dealt Major OL Blow on the Heels of Upset Win Over Eagles
The Denver Broncos’ offensive line was dealt a blow during Sunday’s massive road victory over the defending Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles. Despite finishing the game, Broncos' starting left guard Ben Powers has landed on the injured reserve after suffering a biceps injury that saw him fly back to Denver instead of joining the team on its journey across the Atlantic to play the New York Jets next week in London.
It was reported first by 9NEWS' Mike Klis.
"Per sources, Broncos LG Ben Powers is going on IR with biceps injury. Hope to have him back in December so roughly a two-month injury. Big blow as Powers was stalwart on team’s top-ranked offensive line. Started 40 of possible 40 games since he was signed as free agent in 2023," Klis posted on X
While Powers does not get the credit that Broncos' All-Pro right guard Quinn Meinerz garners, nor the massive contracts of either starting tackle — Garett Bolles or Mike McGlinchey — he has quietly been one of the team's more dependable and consistent offensive linemen since arriving in Sean Payton’s first offseason running the ship in the Mile High City.
Broncos' Options at LG
There are multiple options for which player could step up and fill the void created by the 6-foot-4, 311-pound Powers in the meantime. If training buzz from camp and preseason were any indication, Denver would have loved to have had 2024 seventh-round pick Nick Gargiulo first in line with a chance to play following Powers’ injury. Unfortunately, Gargiulo suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Denver’s preseason bout versus the Arizona Cardinals in late August.
Instead, the Broncos will likely turn to one of the trio of Alex Palczewski, Matt Peart, or Alex Forsyth. Palczewski, on the surface, would seem like the obvious choice for Denver out of the three possibilities.
Palczewski filled in admirably for Mike McGlinchey after he missed some time early in the 2024 season. Palczewski has also been utilized as the Broncos’ sixth offensive lineman when Payton has wanted to utilize heavy personnel on offense.
Palczewski is also listed as the backup left guard for Denver’s “official” depth chart. However, according to Pro Football Focus, he has played a grand total of zero snaps at left guard over the last two preseasons.
After Gargiulo went down, it was Peart who earned the second-team left guard snaps. Accumulating 57 snaps at left guard over the past two preseason campaigns for the Broncos, perhaps Peart could get the nod to keep Palczewski on the right side of the line. Flipping an offensive lineman from one side of the offensive line to the other is often better in theory than in practice.
The Takeaway
What does this mean for the Broncos? Given the heavier usage of wide zone and zone run-blocking in general, the Denver run game could take a step back, given how important continuity and reps are in establishing a cohesive line working in concert.
Further, given how Bo Nix has statistically been one of the more erratic passers under pressure since he took over in Denver, time will tell whether the second-year quarterback can elevate his game and play better under inevitably more pressure as Powers works his way back from injury.
