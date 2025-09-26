3 Keys to a Broncos Victory Over Bengals on Monday Night Football
This week marked the official turning of the seasons, as the country transitions from summer to fall. The month of October is right around the corner. The Denver Broncos are also hopeful for some changes of their own this week, as the team is entrenched in a two-game losing streak.
Most recently, the Broncos fell 23-20 to the Los Angeles Chargers. To make matters worse, Denver lost both road games on a last-second field goal and was outscored by a combined four points in the last two weeks.
Week 4’s tilt features a 2-1 Cincinnati Bengals squad that will travel to the Mile High City for a Monday Night Football game against the now 1-2 Broncos.
The Bengals are coming off the worst loss in team history after falling 48-10 to the Minnesota Vikings. Cincinnati’s backup quarterback, Jake Browning, who assumed the starting job after Joe Burrow’s season-ending torn ligament in his foot in Week 2, will be tasked with leading his team in a second-straight road game on Monday night.
Conversely, the Broncos are 1-0 this season, defeating the Tennessee Titans back in Week 1. While I doubt this game will live up to the 30-24 overtime thriller in Cincinnati last season, the Broncos can ill afford a third straight loss.
Remember, there’s no such thing as a sure thing in the NFL, and upsets will occur all around the league this weekend. Therefore, we must assess three keys to a Broncos victory against the Bengals on primetime MNF. Let's get into it.
Account for ‘Big Play Trey’
Don’t let Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson’s uncharacteristic, one-tackle performance in Cincinnati’s 38-point loss to the Vikings last week fool you. The first-team All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler leads the Bengals with two sacks for -16 yards in addition to seven tackles, including two tackles for a loss.
The Bengals and Hendrickson have been at it for a long time regarding the contract extension dispute that resulted in a restructure right before the season started that pays him $29 million for the 2025 season, with a $14 million raise that’ll make him a free agent in 2026.
Perhaps some teams may not want to wait until next season, especially after the Bengals lost the starting quarterback to injury just two weeks into the year. The rumor mill suggests that teams like the Indianapolis Colts or the San Francisco 49ers could be in the mix to trade for the big pass rusher.
Perhaps a dominant MNF performance against his former coach, in Sean Payton, could be the tipping point to get one of those Hendrickson-needy teams to bite. After all, he’s tallied 17.5 sacks in consecutive seasons.
Meanwhile, the Broncos' offensive line, which is the second-highest-paid unit in the league, has held up in pass protecting Bo Nix for the most part, surrendering three total sacks this year. Mind you, one of those sacks was a result of a missed assignment by Broncos tight end Adam Trautman in Week 2, but you get the point.
Although Hendrickson can play either side of the ball, he’ll be locking horns with left tackle Garett Bolles for most of the contest. Bolles’ exemplary performance thus far has earned him the lowest pressure allowed rate (1.9%) among offensive linemen with at least 100 pass-protection snaps at left tackle in 2025.
Hendrickson logged one tackle and half a sack the last time he faced Bolles and the Broncos. No. 91 is undeniably Cincinnati's best defender, and his presence must command as much attention as it does respect.
Reverse Problematic Penalty Trend
It’d be understandable to witness a team that is still learning how to grow, mature, and flourish bump its head and stumble across some growing pains to start the season. But when the Broncos are increasing their penalties each week, and at the most pivotal points in the game, there’s not a lot of patience in Broncos Country.
Week 1’s victory against the Titans started out with six penalties for -45 yards that quickly became eight penalties for -83 yards in Week 2’s loss to the Colts. In last week’s loss to the Chargers, Payton’s undisciplined squad posted a whopping 10 penalties for -90 yards. It’s safe to say there’s a problem.
Denver’s offense has been flagged four times (-40 yards) this year, furthering its struggles with third-down efficiency and a low success rate that ranks 17th in the league, with 22.7 points per game.
What’s even more infuriating is that the Broncos' defense, which should be among the NFL’s most veteran and dialed-in units, has continued its troubling stretch of self-inflicted wounds. Between pass interference, unnecessary roughness, holding, facemask, and offsides penalties, Vance Joseph’s unit has earned a dozen flags in just three games.
There’s the old adage that you’re either coaching it or allowing it to happen. Monday night’s game should reveal whether Payton and his coaching staff have addressed the self-inflicted wounds that continue to haunt the Broncos.
Nix Must Run for Passing Attack to Gun
The Broncos' second-year quarterback is still struggling to manage Payton’s offense. Continued frustration caused by a lack of momentum, sustained penalties, and an ineffective, sporadic offense has left the fan base wondering how the Broncos are going to score points.
From featuring one receiver per gam, to abandoning the run game at the most inopportune time, this current offensive philosophy isn’t working. So why not go schoolyard and try a more exciting brand of offense, with improvisation or designed attacks featuring Nix as the dynamic playmaker?
After all, the 25-year-old was the team’s leading rusher for the majority of the 2024 season, finishing his rookie season with 430 rushing yards and four touchdowns (4.7 average). The most impressive stat with Nix using his athleticism to rush the ball was the 41 first downs he picked up on the ground. He moved the chains, kept drives alive, and most importantly, controlled the clock.
But this season, Nix appears hesitant to scramble, and when he does, it’s usually because the play has broken down, or he’s desperately trying to extend it. Thus far, he has recorded 71 yards rushing and three first downs, making me wonder whether it’s a goal within Denver's offense to prove he can be a pocket quarterback or play to the same level as Payton's long-time quarterback in New Orleans, Drew Brees.
Nix has a sneaky ability to get sideways between defenders, has an overlooked level of speed, and protects himself in the middle of the field by sliding or using the sideline for safely gaining yards. If defenders are preoccupied with containing Nix on the edge, or linebackers are tasked to spy him on third-and-shorts, you can be sure that Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr., or Troy Franklin will be available through the air.
At 6-foot-2 and 217 pounds, we must realize that Nix isn’t fragile, nor is he a reckless player who relies only on his athleticism while he figures out the Xs and Os. His preparation, professionalism, and work ethic are all boxes that the former Oregon star has checked.
The fact of the matter last week was that Justin Herbert didn’t outduel or analytically beat the Broncos' defense through some master game plan or exploited strategy. Instead, his head coach and play caller allowed him to operate with a sense of freedom that inspired confidence for his entire offense, leading to inescapable momentum and a win.
Nix is not a rookie anymore, nor is he made of glass. It’s time to trust Nix and take the handcuffs off, Coach.