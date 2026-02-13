J.K. Dobbins Details Why He Believes He’ll Re-Sign With the Broncos

The Denver Broncos have some big decisions to make over the next month. With 11 unrestricted free agents , the Broncos have several key players set to hit the open market.

One of them is veteran running back J.K. Dobbins. After signing with the Broncos at the end of the offseason training program last summer, Dobbins immediately became the team's No. 1 running back.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton expected to get a high-level ball-carrier, but what he didn't expect when signing Dobbins was to also get a team captain-caliber leader. But that's exactly what Dobbins was for the Broncos, and he led by example with excellent production on the field.

Before he suffered a season-ending foot injury in Week 10, Dobbins had already rushed for 772 yards and four touchdowns. He was in the top five among NFL rushers and the Broncos' ground attack ranked top 10.

Just before suffering that injury, Dobbins began to speak about his future outlook with the Broncos, making it clear that he'd love to finish his career in the Mile High City. When the season finally came to a disappointing close two weeks ago, he doubled down on his desire to return to the Broncos in 2026, explaining why in great detail.

Reason 1: Ownership

“It starts with the ownership. They get us everything that we need to be successful here," Dobbins said on January 26. "It starts with, like, the hyperbaric chamber. I was able to get back on the practice field 2.5 months. Right? I think he said 2.5 months, and it’s because they gave me everything I needed. There were things I would ask Mr. [CEO & Owner Greg] Penner, and he would get it to us. He would get it to me."

Dobbins' Lisfranc injury was supposed to keep him out for the season. But he'd returned to the practice field during the week of preparation for the AFC championship game vs. the New England Patriots. Had the Broncos advanced to the Super Bowl, there was every reason to believe he would have been activated.

This isn't the first player or coach to extoll the virtues of the Broncos' new ownership group. CEO and co-owner Greg Penner and his wife Carrie Walton-Penner take a great interest in doing everything they can for their players and coaches, and that includes two bouts with cancer (linebacker Alex Singleton and former coach Zack Grossi ).

Reasons 2 & 3: Coaches & Players

Dobbins's desire to remain in Denver also extends to the coaching staff, starting with Payton, his position coach, Lou Ayeni, and even defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. The bond Dobbins shares with his fellow players is a big part of the draw, too, obviously.

"Then my man Coach Sean Payton, I love him to death. He’s one of my favorite coaches ever," Dobbins said. "Then [RBs] Coach Lou Ayeni, too. It has been a great process with everyone here. Then the offensive line, and just like everybody, the brothers, and like the defense. I even felt like I was part of the defense because they wanted me here. Coach ‘V.J.’ (Vance Joseph) wanted me here."

Bronco For Life

The bottom line is, Dobbins loved his one-year stint with the Broncos, and he doesn't want it to end. He wants to be a "Bronco for life." He believes he'll be coming back.

"So it’s just been a great time here in my short time. I think that I’ll be here," Dobbins said. "Hopefully, I will. I think I’m a Bronco for life.”

Averaging 5.0 yards per carry before he got hurt, Dobbins proved that, when healthy, he's as productive as any NFL running back. But what makes him even more impactful, again, is his leadership.

Passionate Mentor

Dobbins served as a mentor to the Broncos' 2025 second-round running back RJ Harvey, who had to shoulder the RB1 load from Week 11 on. Harvey lacked down-to-down consistency as a runner, but he provided great value to the Broncos as a weapon out of the backfield, especially in the red zone.

Harvey struggled in the Broncos' 10-7 loss to the Patriots in the AFC title game, finishing with just 37 yards on 13 carries, but it was a very tough situation to be thrust into. Not only were the Patriots really tough on defense, but the blizzard that descended on Empower Field at Mile High in the second half made life impossible for everyone on both teams.

“The whole year, RJ is my rookie, so I’ve been trying to give him feedback and all that stuff. Yesterday’s loss was tough, right? We weren’t successful on the ground," Dobbins said. "And I just tell them, ‘You have to just go back to the film and don’t worry about what the outside people are saying because they’re going to be on your butt, but you’re going to get better.’"

Dobbins plans on maintaining his mentorship of Harvey, even if the Broncos don't opt to re-sign him. The two obviously have a very strong bond, and that care and commitment is something that should resonate with the Broncos' coaching staff and front office. That's ownership. That's buy-in. That's commitment.

"I’m going to help him get better even if I’m not here. He’s my rookie forever," Dobbins said of Harvey. "His name, I’m attached to him, and I want to make sure he gets better. So that’s my job, and I will.”

The Takeaway

Despite going into his seventh NFL season, Dobbins is still only 27 years old. He just had his birthday in December.

However, Dobbins has had some horrendous luck with the injury bug. And yet, he keeps coming back. He hasn't ever played a full 17-game season, but when he's on the field, whatever team he's on can expect to have one of the NFL's best running backs.

The Broncos can't count on Dobbins staying healthy for a full season. But that doesn't mean he couldn't be part of the long-term vision for the running back room.

With Harvey locked down for another three years, the Broncos would be wise to bring Dobbins back, and go out and make a splash running back signing. Target a player like Atlanta's Tyler Allgeier or Seattle's Kenneth Walker III to team up with Dobbins and Harvey in the Broncos' backfield.

That would give Bo Nix one heck of a ground game to protect and insulate him. And we know the Broncos already have one of the NFL's bets offensive lines.

Time will tell, but Dobbins obviously doesn't want to leave. It will all come down to how the front office views the situation.

We should have our answers next month. The new league year opens on March 11, and we'll be off to the free agency races.