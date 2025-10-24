New Rumor Pegs Broncos as 'Biggest Contender' for WR Trade
The Denver Broncos are "perhaps the biggest contender" to acquire a wide receiver ahead of the Nov. 4 NFL trade deadline, CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones reported Thursday.
"Perhaps the biggest contender for a receiver is not the Steelers but instead the Broncos," Jones wrote. "Courtland Sutton is 30-years-old and just signed a four-year extension with an out after next season. Denver has all of its picks through the fifth round and added a fourth from the Saints in the preseason.
"The Broncos are 5-2 with a top-ranked defense and a quarterback on his rookie deal for at least another season. Folks around the league are watching the Broncos to see how aggressive they may be."
The Broncos are currently five-deep at receiver with Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, Marvin Mims, Pat Bryant, and Trent Sherfield. Sutton leads the bunch with 33 receptions for 469 yards and three touchdowns across 50 targets, keying the league's 15th-ranked passing attack.
Sitting at 5-2, winners of four straight, head coach Sean Payton hinted Wednesday that Denver is comfortable standing pat at the deadline, neither buying nor selling potential assets. Barring an unforeseen development, of course.
“I think there are two weeks or so [until the trade deadline]. [General Manager] George [Paton] and I speak each day about it," Payton told reporters. "It would just be dependent on a few things, but right now the plan is we like what we currently have, and we’ll kind of approach it that way.”
Among the WRs speculated about in trade rumors include Philadelphia's AJ Brown and Miami's Jaylen Waddle. Payton could also look to his former employer, the New Orleans Saints, whose top wideouts -- Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed -- are dangling on the proverbial block.
Earlier this month, Pro Football Focus also labeled the the Broncos as a "possible fit" for Las Vegas' Jakobi Meyers (presumably without taking into account the unlikelihood of the Raiders sending one of their top players to a division rival).
"During his stint in Las Vegas, Meyers has overcome highly questionable quarterbacking to still play like an above-average receiver," PFF's Bradley Locker wrote on Oct. 13. "In fact, since 2023, Meyers owns an 80.3 PFF receiving grade while dropping just five passes — tied for the fewest among receivers with 200 or more targets in that span. This season, Meyers has earned a 69.5 PFF receiving grade and averaged a career-best 5.6 yards after the catch per reception."
Though it wouldn't be surprising to see Payton change course and go all-in during his perceived Super Bowl window, it equally would not come as a shock if he fights off the intrusive voices and feeds the incumbent mouths that remain starving.