During the Denver Broncos' bye, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph unflinchingly compared quarterback Bo Nix to John Elway during a podcast appearance .

"I think Bo Nix is the Broncos' future John Elway because he's built for it. He's built for it, I promise you that," Joseph told the Big Al and C.J. show .

High praise. And Joseph knows exactly what he's saying, because he spent two years working for Elway, and understands the importance the Hall-of-Fame quarterback has in Broncos canon.

Nix's Response

On Wednesday, Nix was asked about Joseph's comparison, which was also a prediction, by the way. Joseph's main point is that Nix is the Broncos' next John Elway — a franchise quarterback who's going to be in Denver for a long time.

“Well, that’s quite something coming from a coach like that, well-respected not only in our organization but in the entire league. Obviously, I know behind a statement like that comes a lot of work and responsibility," Nix said of Joseph's comment. "So doesn’t just happen in Year 1 or 2; it doesn’t just happen overnight."

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

On the Path

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) at the line of scrimmage in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Nix has done a great job of leading the Broncos back to the promised land since arriving as the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Immediately, he changed the Broncos' fate, leading the organization to its first playoff berth in nine years as a rookie.

Nix also rewrote the franchise rookie record books, and set several NFL records along the way. In Year 2, he has led the 9-2 Broncos to their best start since the 2015 Super Bowl team that Elway built as GM.

A lot of work has gone into Nix producing the way he has so quickly. But he knows that, to even be whispered in the same conversation as a legend like Elway, the work has only just begun.

"I continue to do my part, do my role in becoming the player that this team needs me to be. I’m definitely not going to slow down until I’m that and more," Nix said. "I’m excited about the opportunity at hand, and I’m excited about the team that we’re building. I’m excited about where this organization is right now."

As impressive as Nix's first season-and-a-half has been, the work is far from done. The hay isn't in the barn yet, as head coach Sean Payton often says. The Broncos still have a long way to go to achieve their ultimate goal of winning a fourth Lombardi Trophy.

"Just all that to say, I know we’ve got a long way to go at the same time. We’re building something, we’ve got a great culture," Nix said. "I appreciate that statement, but definitely work and things behind the scenes that are going to keep that, I guess, put some power to that statement."

Nix Pumps the Elway Brakes

What Joseph was saying is that Nix is going to be the guy for a long time and that he's built to be that guy. Still, even Nix himself is more than a little reluctant to put himself in the Elway conversation, as noteworthy as Joseph's comments were.

"So let’s definitely slow down in comparing me to John Elway now," Nix said. "Coach ‘VJ,' he’s unbelievable. He’s a great coach, a great encourager to his team. That’s why guys love playing for him.”

How easy it would have been for most human beings to take such a compliment as Joseph offered Nix publicly and stand at the podium, pounding their chest. But the second-year quarterback showed the grace to thank Joseph and compliment him in kind, while pumping the brakes on putting himself in the Elway conversation.

Still, I think we all know what Joseph was trying to say. And he's not wrong.

Nix's next opportunity to build his own legend comes on Sunday night vs. the Washington Commanders. The Broncos will play in their third primetime game of the season on Sunday Night Football.

More Must-Read Denver Broncos Coverage