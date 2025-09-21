Broncos QB Bo Nix Closing In on Major NFL Milestone vs. Chargers
The Denver Broncos are yet to turn in a complete game through two weeks of the season. If the Broncos want to beat the 2-0 Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, that trend will need to change.
The Chargers are a quality team, coming off a playoff season, like the Broncos. Since arriving as L.A.'s head coach, Jim Harbaugh is undefeated vs. the Broncos. That surely sits like a burr under Sean Payton's saddle.
If the Broncos defeat the Chargers in Week 3, they'll both be 2-1, but Denver will be in first place in the AFC West, thanks to that head-to-head tiebreaker. Conversely, if the Chargers win, they'll create some real distance between them and everyone else in the division.
It's early yet, and while it may be too soon to categorize this one as a 'must-win' game, it's pretty dang close to it for the Broncos. Entering Sunday's contest, several individual Broncos are on the brink of reaching some noteworthy milestones and records.
Let's examine.
Payton Looking to Tie His Mentor in All-Time Wins
Payton needs one victory to tie Bill Parcells for the 16th-most regular-season wins in NFL history. Payton springs off of the Parcells coaching tree, so this will be a sweet and symbolic achievement for the Broncos' head coach. Let's hope it happens at SoFi Stadium.
Nix Aiming for Game 20 Achievement
Broncos quarterback Bo Nix needs two passing touchdowns to become the 12th quarterback in NFL
history to reach 35 passing scores within his first 20 starts. He has four touchdown passes thus far, three of which came last week.
Suffice it to say, this potential milestone is likely very front-of-brain for Payton. When the Broncos are in the red zone, Nix is going to pass. And that's okay. He's already established himself as one of the better red-zone passers in the NFL.
Bonitto Looking For a Sack Lunch
Broncos rush linebacker Nik Bonitto needs 1.0 sack to become the fifth Bronco in team history to reach 25.0 career sacks in his first four seasons. He notched a sack in the season-opener, but was shut out last week in Indy.
This week, Bonitto faces an even tougher matchup against L.A.'s left tackle, Joe Alt, who's been playing some great ball blocking Justin Herbert's blindside.
Cooper Poised to Join an Elite Group of Seventh-Rounders
Broncos rush linebacker Jonathon Cooper needs 1.0 sack to become the sixth seventh-round pick in NFL history to record at least 2.0 sacks in each of his first five seasons. He has one sack thus far.
Cooper has been a phenomenal find for the Broncos. He was drafted in the seventh round due to concerns over a heart condition that he had corrected shortly after arriving in Denver. He's coming off a career year, posting 10.5 sacks.
Surtain in Search of Pass Break-Ups
Cornerback Patrick Surtain II needs one pass defensed to tie cornerback Bradley Roby for the most pass breakups by a Bronco in his first 69 career games. Roby was part of the vaunted 'No Fly Zone' defense that helped bring home the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl 50.
Sutton Looking to Leapfrog Moses in the Record Books
Wide receiver Courtland Sutton needs 43 receiving yards to tie wide receiver Haven Moses for the ninth-most receiving yards in team history. Sutton caught just one pass for six yards last week, and Payton is very cognizant of getting his No. 1 receiver much more involved in Week 3.