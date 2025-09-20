Courtland Sutton’s Quiet Week 2 Sparks Honest Response From Sean Payton
In last week's loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton finished the day with just one catch for six yards. Sutton was targeted four times, but the Colts made it difficult for Broncos quarterback Bo Nix to look his way.
With the Los Angeles Chargers on deck next, the Broncos face their first AFC West tilt of the season, and it's an all-hand-on-deck situation. Denver needs its stars to... well, star.
On Friday, Broncos head coach Sean Payton was asked how to get Sutton more involved in the game plan.
“I think it’s important in the third down; I think it’s important in the red zone, and then, throughout the game plan, Payton said of Sutton. "Yes, there are a number of things.”
Colts' Game Plan
For what it's worth, Sutton led the Broncos with six receptions on nine targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in Week 1. The Colts simply had a great game plan to take Sutton away, but Nix, being wise enough to take what the defense gives him, went Troy Franklin and Marvin Mims Jr.'s way. Even rookie third-rounder Pat Bryant got in on the action.
“From the get-go, they were even in their post high man (coverage). Their free safety was over him, and that was clearly their plan," Nix said of the Colts' coverage of Sutton. "They were going to try to take away the ‘gimmes’, take away his normal throws, which is why guys like Troy and Pat had big days because they take away one side, we're able to hit them on the other side."
On one hand, it's a comfort for fans to know that Nix doesn't have to force-feed Sutton in order to produce. Nix tossed three first-half touchdowns in Indy, and the Broncos' offensive attack revealed an arsenal that can hurt opponents in many different ways.
On the other, the Broncos are paying Sutton big money, and he's one of the top veteran playmakers, so turning in a one-catch day isn't ideal in the final analysis.
Nix turned in a bounce-back type of performance in Indy, after his very uneven debut that featured three giveaways. But just when it looked as if he would turn in one of his signature mistake-free games, he was picked off by the Colts when targeting Sutton on a throw he was unable to step into due to interior pressure. That, of course, triggered questions as to whether Nix turned it over because he was trying to force the ball to Sutton.
Looking back on that interception, though, Sutton was the right read in that progression. He had created separation, and Nix simply sailed the pass over his head because his base was interrupted by pressure.
Chargers Outlook
Entering Week 3, the Broncos are once again on the road at SoFi Stadium, but the Chargers are very banged-up at cornerback. The Broncos will plan to run the ball heavily, with running back J.K. Dobbins' revenge angle at stake, and the return of the team's best blocking tight end, Nate Adkins.
If the Broncos are successful in establishing the run in L.A., it should lead to some big-play opportunities in the play-action passing game. That's where Nix and Sutton should be able to rekindle their unique connection, redounding to, hopefully, a Broncos win.
The wildcard is Denver's defense, and whether it can bounce back after relinquishing nearly 500 yards and 29 points to the Colts last week. If the Broncos are unable to get pressure on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, he'll pick them apart, and put some serious points on the board.
If the Broncos' defense is unable to shift out of neutral, Nix may be forced into a shootout with Herbert. As much confidence as Broncos fans have in Nix, it wouldn't be an ideal development.
We'll see on Sunday how the Broncos get Sutton going. But the offensive game plan has to start with establishing the run in L.A.