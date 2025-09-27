5 Bold Broncos Predictions to Dominate the Bengals on MNF
Everything on paper suggests the Denver Broncos should handily beat the Cincinnati Bengals. Alas, on paper evaluations don't always materialize in reality. If that were the case, there wouldn’t be a reason to play the games.
However, you can take what's on paper and make educated guesses on the outcome, but football is a game of variables. This week's bold predictions are educated guesses based on what's there on paper, but no one can predict the way the ball will bounce.
Let's get into this week's Broncos bold predictions vs. the Bengals.
Bo Nix Eclipses 300 Pass Yards & 2 TD
Saying Nix has been lackluster this season is an understatement. He's been a bottom-10 quarterback through three games. There will be a focus on getting him settled, developing consistent footwork, and hitting those deep shots.
Sean Payton is smart with his play-calling, which helps get Nix going. This leads to a clean game, allowing Nix to return to the basics and fundamentals, ultimately leading to a big game for the hopeful franchise quarterback.
Broncos Finish With 175-Plus Rush Yards
To help take pressure off Nix, Payton dials up the run game, with the offensive line taking pride in improving its run blocking. While it isn’t perfect, the O-line generates movement, leading to the running backs having a big day.
The Broncos don’t get an individual rusher over 100 yards, but as a team, they break 175 rushing yards, with their season high being 151 yards. The Broncos bust off a few big runs for explosive runs, and do their job to bring balance to the offense.
Pat Surtain II & Rile Moss Get an INT
The last two games have not been the best for the Broncos' boundary corners, but they have bounced back despite a tough matchup. With J’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on the docket, Surtain and Moss are facing their toughest matchups this season.
If Joe Burrow were starting this game, there would be plenty of reason to panic, but Jake Browning is nowhere near that caliber of player. Browning makes mistakes that open the door for the Broncos' secondary to make plays, and both corners make big plays with interceptions for each of them, including a pick-six for Moss.
The Broncos' Defense Dominates with 8 Sacks & Less Than 50 Rush Yards
The Bengals have one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL, while the Broncos' defensive front has been one of the best. The Broncos should dominate this game in every phase, but the pass rush appears to be even better than last year.
The Broncos are all over Browning in this matchup, as they win inside and out against the Bengals' offensive line. Nik Bonitto and Zach Allen pick up two sacks each, with Jonathon Cooper, Jonah Elliss, D.J. Jones, and John Franklin-Myers all adding one.
Broncos Don't Punt
The Broncos' offense gets things done, and that means Jeremy Crawshaw never takes the field. The Broncos move the ball enough to put points on the board and never get stopped in a position where they have to punt.
There is a lot of pride on the line for the Broncos' offense in this one, and that shows up.