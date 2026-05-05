9 Broncos Facing a Potential Production Drop-Off in 2026

After a great run in 2025, many NFL analysts still aren’t showing the respect the Denver Broncos deserve. With the oddsmakers setting Denver's 2026 over/under win total at 9.5 , the disrespect is easy to see after the Broncos made the AFC championship game and were likely a Bo Nix injury away from reaching the Super Bowl.

We don't expect the Broncos to take a step back, but if they do, some of it would likely be attributed to certain players regressing. Today, we're going to look at the nine players at risk of taking a step back in 2026.

RJ Harvey | RB

Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) runs with the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Harvey scored 12 touchdowns last year, which was great, but he had consistency issues as a runner. While he scored more rushing touchdowns than receiving, it was close to an even split.

Hopefully, in Year 2, Harvey can make further progress as a runner and pass protector, but even if he does, he is a prime candidate for a drop in production in 2026.

The biggest reason for that is the arrival of fourth-round running back Jonah Coleman . Last year, five of Harvey’s seven rushing touchdowns came within five yards, and with Coleman added, Harvey may not get the same number of opportunities this year.

Coleman’s blocking and receiving ability could also see him eat into Harvey's third-down snaps. There's a chance that Harvey's receiving opportunities will diminish somewhat this year.

Courtland Sutton & Troy Franklin | WR

Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) reacts with wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) after a play in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

This is simple: with Jaylen Waddle added , there is a good chance both Franklin and Sutton see a drop in production. It's a given that Franklin won’t replicate what he did last year, as Waddle brings what he does and more to the offense, meaning the Broncos have all but replaced the 2024 fourth-rounder.

The question is whether Sutton also sees a drop-off, but there is still a good chance it will happen with Waddle added. Sutton was targeted 124 times, with Franklin at 104, and Waddle will likely eat into both of those target shares and finish with a number similar to Sutton, if not more.

With there likely being fewer targets going Sutton’s way, it opens the door to a potential production drop.

Garett Bolles | LT

Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) blocks New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97). | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This is tough, as Bolles is coming off the best year of his career. Yet that is part of why there's a potential risk of a drop-off from last year's level of play.

Bolles was one of the best tackles in the NFL, but he turns 34 this month, and tackle play tends to drop off a bit at his age. Being a late bloomer at the position may help him, but the risk remains.

Luke Wattenberg | C

October 19, 2025: Denver Broncos center Luke Wattenberg (60) makes a line call in the second half of the football game between the Denver Broncos and New York Giants. | Derek Regensburger / IMAGO / Zuma Press Wire

A few weeks after signing an extension late last season, Wattenberg looked like a top-10 center in the NFL. Then he got hurt.

Wattenberg is returning from that injury. Those few shining weeks after his extension may have been an outlier. We'll see if he can consistently rise to the challenge.

Eyioma Uwazurike | DL

Denver Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike (96) celebrates a sack during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The interior defender had a good season as a rotational piece for Denver last year. Uwazurike rotated in along the defensive line and was at least solid with good consistency.

Some believe Uwazurike is set to be a starter to replace John Franklin-Myers, but he struggled more and was less effective lining up in that spot than elsewhere. Denver may have seen that, too, which led to drafting Tyler Onyedim in Round 3.

In all likelihood, Uwazurike should still have a good year, but it may come with fewer opportunities. Last year, Uwazurike was the fifth interior defender, and Denver only kept five active.

With Onyedim added and Sai’vion Jones poised for more playing time, Denver may have to split snaps between six players this year, which could lead to less time for Uwazurike.

Jonathon Cooper | OLB

Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) celebrates a fumble recovery in the AFC Divisional Round playoff football game between the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills. | Derek Regensburger / IMAGO / Zuma Press Wire

Cooper really fell off hard after week 10 last year, and that has been a trend in his short career. He starts hot, and then his play quality drops significantly.

Cooper doesn't finish as the impact player he was at the start of the season. If he has the same issues and doesn’t have as hot a start as he did last year, the production drop-off potential is high, after all seven of his eight sacks last season came in the first nine weeks.

Jonah Elliss | LB

Denver Broncos linebacker Jonah Elliss (52) looks to make a play in the second half of the AFC Divisional Round playoff football game. | Derek Regensburger / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The position switch could lead to more time and even a similar impact, but it could show up in different ways. There are still questions about what Elliss's timeshare will be between edge and linebacker, but the Broncos want him on the field.

Without knowing exactly what that will look like, lands Elliss is on this list.

Riley Moss | CB

October 26, 2025: Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss (21) signals incomplete on a pass to the end zone in the first half of the football game between the Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys. | Derek Regensburger / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

In some ways, Moss will improve, as it seems doubtful that the penalties will be as much of an issue this year as they were in 2026, if he keeps doing what he did to close out the season. The issue is that when he focused on cutting down penalties, his play dropped off as he allowed bigger plays, which was part of why the Broncos' defense fell off as a whole.

Moss will need to find a way to stick with his matchups without resorting to grabbing, which led to that high number of penalties last year, and without giving opponents an opening for a big play. Those big plays were not just in the yards given up but also on the down.

Denver needs Moss to be consistent without drawing penalties, which was part of the problem late in the 2025 season.

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