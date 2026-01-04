If the Denver Broncos beat the Justin Herbert-less Los Angeles Chargers, they will be the top seed in the AFC. The Broncos have high expectations of themselves this season and have taken multiple steps to achieve their goals.

The first step was clinching a playoff spot, then the division. Next is clinching the top seed, then the AFC Championship, then the Super Bowl. The Broncos are aiming to achieve those aspirations one game at a time, and the Chargers are next.

Against the Chargers, the Chargers will rest some starters. Denver tends to play down to its competition, but this would be a good time to buck that trend.

If the Broncos can achieve this week's bold predictions, it would send a message to the AFC and put them in a good spot for the playoffs. So, let's get into them.

Broncos QBs Throw for 400 Yards

Bo Nix’s career high is 352 passing yards, and that came in the Broncos' Week 16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He also has only six 300-yard games in his young career.

The Chargers have eight games this year allowing over 300 yards, four over 350, and one game over 400 yards, and they weren’t resting players in those games. With L.A. resting key players, and Denver pushing hard for the win, Nix has the best game of his career in terms of passing yardage.

If Nix plays the whole game, the prediction is that he achieves 400 yards himself. However, there is a good chance that if the Broncos get a big lead, Jarrett Stidham will enter the game. If that happens, they combine for over 400 yards.

RJ Harvey Scored 4 TDs

Harvey is tied for the 12th-most touchdowns (receiving/rushing) in the NFL so far this season, and leads all rookies. The lead is 20 total touchdowns, while 22 touchdowns is the record for a rookie in a season. Both seem unattainable for Harvey.

However, the record for a Broncos rookie is 17, set by Clinton Portis, and it could be in reach with a big game from Harvey. With the way the Chargers play defensively, it opens the door for a big game from Harvey, who capitalizes with multiple scores but falls short of tying the Broncos' rookie record.

Trey Lance Sacks 10 Times

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) and linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) react during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Broncos are eight sacks from tying the single-season sack record (72), and nine away from breaking it. They've had issues getting sacks since the bye week, but they get some help with the Chargers resting some starters.

The Broncos could also end up sitting starters if they get a big lead, but their depth pieces have shown they are capable of getting after the quarterback as well. Jonah Elliss and Dondrea Tillman have been great since the bye week and can help the Broncos set the record, whether Denver sits starters or not.

Broncos Force Four Takeaways

Trey Lance has four interceptions in his career, but he has only 156 passing attempts and a fumble. With how the Broncos' defense is, and how the bold predictions are counting on a big day for the pass rushers, there will be ample opportunity for takeaways.

The Broncos have struggled to generate takeaways all season, but they have also had many missed opportunities, including dropped interceptions and failed fumble recoveries. As the Broncos get ready for the playoffs, the defense will be out to send a message that they can generate takeaways and make the unit even scarier as the playoffs approach.

Broncos Score on Special Teams

Denver has been close to a special teams score multiple times and even has a punt return touchdown on the season. Denver scores again on special teams, either through a punt or kick return, a blocked punt, or even a field goal.

Somehow, the Broncos score a special teams touchdown as they blow the Chargers out of the water on their way to the top seed in the AFC.

