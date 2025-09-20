Broncos at Chargers | Week 3: How to Watch & Stream | Coverage Map

Mile High Huddle

The Denver Broncos travel to take on the Los Angeles Chargers. Here's how to watch and on which channel.

Chad Jensen

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
The Denver Broncos are at a mini-fork in the road. By simply winning their season opener, the Broncos did much to improve the odds of returning to the playoffs.

However, those odds would diminish significantly in the wake of a 1-2 start, which makes Sunday's tilt vs. the Los Angeles Chargers that much more important. The Broncos became one of the rare teams to make the playoffs despite an 0-2 start last year, so anything's possible with a head coach and quarterback combo like Sean Payton and Bo Nix.

Year-to-year parity reigns supreme in the NFL, though. The Chargers are 2-0 and have looked like one of the better NFL teams through two weeks. Meanwhile, the Broncos have flashed enormous potential on both sides of the ball, but have lacked consistency.

We want to make sure you catch all of the action, so here's everything you need to know to watch, stream, or listen to Broncos-Chargers in Week 3.

Broncos at Chargers

Television

  • Date/Time: Sunday, September 21 at 1:05 PST
  • Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
  • Television: CBS 
  • Play-by-Play: Kevin Harlan Analyst: Trent Green Sideline: Melanie Collins

Stream Live Local

Stream Live Out of Market

NFL Game Guide

If you visit the NFL's game guide, all you have to do is punch in your zip code to be shown all the ways you can catch Sunday's action in your specific neck of the woods. A very handy tool via the NFL.

Local Radio

  • Channel: KOA
  • Play-by-Play: Dave Logan Analyst: Rick Lewis Sideline: Susie Wargin

National Radio

  • Channel: Sports USA
  • Play-by-Play: Larry Kahn Analyst: Ron Rivera

Angle to Watch: Defensive Redemption

Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) reacts after a missed field goal by Indianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader.
Sep 14, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) reacts after a missed field goal by Indianapolis Colts place kicker Spencer Shrader (3) at Lucas Oil Stadium. / INDIANAPOLIS STAR-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Broncos were humbled last week in Indianapolis, relinquishing nearly 500 yards and 29 points to Daniel Jones and the Colts. The Broncos could not stop a nose bleed on the ground, while Jones found ways to convert on third down, keeping Vance Joseph's defense on its heels.

The Broncos pressured Jones, but just couldn't get home, sacking him only once on a blitz featuring an inside linebacker going unseen and untouched to the quarterback. If the Broncos are unable to get to Justin Herbert, the Chargers' quarterback will absolulely pick the secondary apart.

The Broncos have a ton of money tied up in their pass rush, which puts the onus on guys like Nik Bonitto, Zach Allen, Jonathon Cooper, and even D.J. Jones to step up. Opponents like the Chargers are why the Broncos spent to keep their core pass rushers together.

It's not just about stopping the pass, though, and pressuring Herbert. The Broncos must get back on the horse (pardon the pun) when it comes to stopping the run game.

The Chargers have two talented running backs in rookie first-rounder Omarion Hampton and veteran Najee Harris, and while they've yet to really take off, the Broncos want to keep it that way. Relinquishing a productive ground attack to the Chargers will, again, allow Herbert to tee off on the Broncos through play-action.

Let's hope last week was a look-in-the-mirror type game for the Broncos' defense. It's time for redemption.

