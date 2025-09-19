Mile High Roundtable: Broncos at Chargers | Week 3 | Predictions & Picks
The Denver Broncos just had a reality check, dropping their first game on a walk-off field goal. Entering Week 3, reality bites even harder, with a road trip to take on the 2-0 Los Angeles Chargers.
The winner of this game will become the leader in the AFC West. Broncos head coach Sean Payton has established the stakes with his players, but the question is whether the team can execute a full 60 minutes of football.
Will Bo Nix play mistake-free? Will RJ Harvey be more involved in the offense? Does J.K. Dobbins get his revenge against the Chargers? Lastly, does the Broncos' defense get up off the mat after giving up nearly 500 yards of offense last week?
Let's go around the table to see how the Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle staff envisions Week 3 shaking out. Be sure to follow our editorial staff and excellent writers on X/Twitter, which are linked next to each author's name.
James Campbell (@JamesC_MHH) 1-1: Sorry but something is off about the Broncos right now. They aren't playing fundamental, disciplined football. Whisper it quietly but the Chargers may be the AFC West's most complete team with the best quarterback and receiving corps. Justin Herbert is in great form and Keenan Allen has rolled back the years. Expect the Broncos keep it close for the most part, with more balance and disciplined play in all phases, but the Chargers pull away in the end.
Pick: Chargers 31, Broncos 17
Keith Cummings (@KeithC_NFL) 1-1: It's hard to forget that the Broncos should be headed to the City of Angels with a 2-0 record, but alas, they are .500. Payton is 0-2 against Jim Harbaugh as the Broncos head coach, so something needs to change. Only a massively improved defensive and special teams performance will provide a vital road win, but it's four touchdown passes from Bo Nix that ultimately seals a memorable divisional win for the Broncos.
Pick: Broncos 31, Chargers 28
Carl Dumler (@CarlDumlerMHH) 1-1: The battle for first in the AFC West is already escalating with major position for both the division and playoffs at stake in this game. The Broncos letting victory slip through their fingers this past week should have this team motivated for a defensive battle that could come down to who protects the ball better. I expect both offenses to struggle, but a big play in the second half helps secure victory for the Broncos in a huge road win. Nix protects the ball and shows why he is one of the best red-zone quarterbacks, converting a couple of opportunities into touchdowns instead of field goals.
Pick: Broncos 20, Chargers 17
Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL) 1-1: The Broncos look like a Jekyll and Hyde team after two weeks. Going on the road to face a good team with a quarterback who is playing as good as anyone in the league does not bode well. It's a tough task even if the good Broncos show up.
Pick: Chargers 30, Broncos 23
Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) 1-1: The Broncos have failed to live up to the hopeful expectations surrounding them this offseason, with two very uneven performances to open the season. The Broncos can survive Nix not having a perfect game, but only if the defense lives up to its billing. Last week was utterly unacceptable on defense, and two critical special teams gaffes sealed the loss. If the Broncos play complementary football in all three phases, they can beat anyone. I'm just not convinced that happens this week against a very good Chargers team. I want to believe, but my faith in this team has been shaken, for now.
Pick: Chargers 27, Broncos 23
Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 1-1: No Dre Greenlaw. No Evan Engram. On the road. Playing against what Vance Joseph called the current MVP. The opponent swept you last year. The defense has warts. The offense is a work in progress. All until proven otherwise. How about a little reverse psychology?
Pick: Chargers 20, Broncos 16
Nick Kendell (@NickKendellMHH) 1-1: The Broncos enter what is likely a must-win game for their chances in the AFC West, if the goal is to win the division. The Chargers' defense is playing as well as any in the league, and the Broncos went 0-2 versus Harbaugh’s squad last year. Can the defense rebound, and will Denver rectify last week’s fourth-quarter errors?
Pick: Chargers 30, Broncos 24
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports) 1-1: The Chargers are off to a strong start, but lost Khalil Mack to an injury that will keep him out for several weeks. Meanwhile, the Broncos are thin at linebacker, and that's where the biggest issue is on defense. The Broncos did better on offense, but the fourth quarter was when it fell apart. The Broncos need to put four quarters of good football together to have a chance at this one. Anything is possible, but right now, it's hard to see the Broncos taking this one from the Chargers.
Pick: Chargers 27, Broncos 20
Luke Patterson (@LukePattersonLP) 1-1: The Broncos' defense didn’t show up in Indy and that’s why the Colts thumped them. If Denver can stop the run, Herbert and the Bolts' offense can expect a street fight of a contest in L.A. Nix and Payton will have to utilize more than one leading receiver, with the trio of Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, and Marvin Mims Jr. pushing the Chargers' secondary to their limit.
Pick: Broncos 27, Chargers 24
Lance Sanderson (@LanceS_MHH) 1-1: This game could be a breakout game for the Broncos' passing game. The Chargers have a lot of talent on their defense, but Nix has better success against teams that play primarily zone coverage, where he doesn't need to fit throws into tight windows. Combine that with a low pressure rate and sack percentage defense, and Nix might be able to pick the Chargers apart. Now, can the Denver defense hold its own against a quarterback playing at a top-five level? I see a shoot out coming.
Pick: Broncos 31, Chargers 30
Erick Trickel (@ErickTrickel) 1-1: The Chargers' passing offense is humming and can see how the Colts were more than effective throwing the ball and mimic it. There is a lot of pressure on the Broncos' secondary, especially with how well the Chargers have done protecting Herbert. L.A.'s defense likes to limit explosives and force short gains and rally to the ball. The difference here might be who can run the ball the best, with the Chargers having a good run defense but a bad rushing offense. The Broncos are the opposite. In the end, Broncos aren't able to overcome the Chargers passing attack.
Pick: Chargers 27, Broncos 20
Dylan Von Arx (@DylanVonArxMHH) 1-1: The Broncos' loss to the Colts was heartbreaking and will test their mental toughness going into this week's contest with the rival Chargers. Herbert and the Chargers' passing game has been electric and is much more talented than the Colts' receiving corps that torched Denver's secondary last week. More than one Broncos pass-catcher has to show out this week if they wish to be victorious, but it's hard to see the Chargers losing this one with how well coached and consistent they've been.
Pick: Chargers 21, Broncos 17
Ron White (@RonWhiteNFL) 1-1: After numerous lapses in the second half of last week’s game against the Colts, it's time for the Broncos to play disciplined football. This division matchup with the Chargers is a perfect opportunity for Denver to stay committed to the run game offensively, while containing the likes of Ladd McConkey, Keenan Allen, and Quentin Johnston defensively in this renewed passing attack. In the end, Payton gets his first win over Harbaugh in the AFC West.
Pick: Broncos 24, Chargers 20