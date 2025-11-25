Report: Broncos Opted Not to Sign Former Sean Payton WR

In a rare development, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton chose not to reunite with a former New Orleans Saints understudy.

The Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson reported the Broncos weren't "in the mix" to sign veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who was cut by New Orleans on Nov. 19 and officially cleared waivers Monday.

On Tuesday afternoon, he agreed to a free-agent deal with the Buffalo Bills.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Chosen by Payton with the 20th overall pick of the 2014 draft, Cooks has accumulated 727 receptions for 9,680 yards and 60 touchdowns across 168 career games — spread between stints with the Saints, Patriots, Rams, Texans, Cowboys, and a second stop in The Big Easy.

Cooks caught 19 passes for 165 yards this season prior to the Saints issuing his walking papers. Some speculated he'd wind up in the Mile High City around last month's NFL trade deadline; now-former teammate Rashid Shaheed was also rumored to possibly land in Denver before being acquired by Seattle.

The 9-2 Broncos, winners of eight straight, ultimately chose to move forward with their five-deep WR room consisting of Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, Marvin Mims, Pat Bryant, and Lil'Jordan Humphrey.

Sep 7, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks (10) is tackled by the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Franklin's Stock Remains High

A topic of conversation at times is Payton's insistence on forcing a breakout from second-year wideout Troy Franklin, a college teammate of quarterback Bo Nix. It's worked to a large extent as Franklin currently leads all Broncos pass-catchers in targets (81) and receiving touchdowns (6). He's also second behind Sutton in receiving yards (509).

And Payton is only doubling down with his club entering the season's stretch run.

“I think he’s explosive out of his break," he said of Franklin on Monday. "He’s not afraid to compete at all. He’s real good at the line of scrimmage with his releases. I think there’s a confidence that [QB] Bo [Nix] has with him. It’s a little bit of what we saw from [WR] Marvin [Mims Jr.]. I’m happy with that room. Those guys are all competing, and working hard and going against some real good defenses.”

Franklin and his cohorts get a juicy matchup in Week 13, facing a Washington Commanders defense that ranks 29th in passing yards allowed per game.